2026 pūpūkahi Volume 56 No. 4

Hawaiʻi and Indonesia celebrate 20th anniversary of partnership

By Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy

154th Wing, Hawai‘i Air National Guard

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The sounds of Hawaiian melodies and Indonesian songs echoed through classrooms, diplomatic receptions and community venues in Surabaya and Jakarta as soldiers from the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard’s 111th Army Band, Na Koa, joined Hawaiʻi National Guard leaders in strengthening a partnership more than 20 years in the making.

From June 8-12, music became the backdrop for diplomacy as Hawaiʻi National Guard leaders met with military and government officials, shared lessons in disaster response and reserve force development, and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Hawaiʻi-Indonesia State Partnership Program while supporting events commemorating the 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence.

Established in 2006, the Hawaiʻi-Indonesia State Partnership Program has facilitated hundreds of exchanges focused on disaster response, aviation, medical readiness, cybersecurity and professional development. During the visit, Hawaiʻi National Guard leaders met with Indonesian military and government officials to explore future collaboration while the 111th Army Band served as cultural ambassadors, connecting with communities through the universal language of music.

The visit showcased the breadth of the Hawaiʻi-Indonesia partnership, spanning military cooperation, disaster preparedness, cultural outreach and community engagement. Together, Hawaiʻi National Guard leaders and soldiers from the 111th Army Band demonstrated how professional collaboration and personal connections continue to strengthen ties between Hawaiʻi and Indonesia.

“The State Partnership Program is called the State Partnership Program, but it really is the State Friendship Program,” said Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan, the adjutant general of Hawaiʻi. “The relationships and friendships we’ve built over the years support both of our countries. Those personal connections are what make this partnership so strong. As we celebrate 20 years together, we’re also looking forward to the next 20.”

The delegation’s first official engagements took place June 8 at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, where Hawaiʻi National Guard leaders met with embassy representatives to discuss regional priorities and opportunities for future collaboration. Discussions focused on reserve force development, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and the continued growth of the Hawaiʻi-Indonesia State Partnership Program as both nations work to strengthen security cooperation and regional stability.

Discussions on future cooperation continued with leaders from Indonesia’s National Reserve Component Agency, known as BACADNAS, where conversations centered on reserve force development and professional military exchanges. During the engagement, Logan provided an overview of the Hawaiʻi National Guard and shared best practices for developing and sustaining a reserve force capable of supporting both national defense and domestic operations.

Beyond security cooperation, Hawaiʻi and Indonesia continue to face many of the same challenges, particularly in responding to natural disasters and emergencies that threaten communities and critical infrastructure.

One of the delegation’s key engagements took place at Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, known as BNPB, where officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the nation’s disaster risk environment and emergency management framework. Discussions focused on disaster preparedness, response coordination and lessons learned from recent disasters affecting both Indonesia and Hawaiʻi.

“Technology plays an increasingly important role in disaster management, from risk mapping and forecasting to early warning and response coordination,” said Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, known as BNPB. “These capabilities help us take preventive action, strengthen preparedness and reduce the impact of disasters on our communities.”

Indonesia’s leaders highlighted the nation’s vulnerability to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, floods, landslides and wildfires due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire while outlining the country’s National Disaster Management Plan 2025–2029 and its emphasis on science-based risk reduction, technological innovation and whole-of-government preparedness.

Following the briefing, Logan invited BNPB leadership to participate in Vigilant Guard 2027 to further strengthen humanitarian assistance and disaster response cooperation between the two organizations.

In addition to strengthening strategic relationships, the partnership creates opportunities for military professionals to exchange knowledge, share best practices and learn from one another’s experiences.

During a visit to Kodam Jaya/Jayakarta, the delegation attended a large-scale static display of riot control equipment and capabilities at Jakarta’s National Monument, known as Monas, one of Indonesia’s most prominent national landmarks. Featuring more than 500 Indonesian National Armed Forces personnel, the demonstration showcased the Indonesian Army’s ability to rapidly organize, equip and employ forces in support of public order and contingency operations. The event included a briefing on riot control procedures, operational concepts and specialized equipment used to support civil disturbance response missions before delegation members inspected personnel equipment, support vehicles and other capabilities employed during crowd management operations.

Held in the heart of Indonesia’s capital, the display provided the delegation with a firsthand look at the scale and complexity of the Indonesian Army’s riot control and emergency response capabilities. Following the demonstration, leaders from both organizations exchanged commemorative gifts as a symbol of the enduring partnership between the Hawaiʻi National Guard and its Indonesian military and civilian counterparts.

Just as professional exchanges strengthened military and government relationships, cultural engagements fostered meaningful connections between the people of Hawaiʻi and Indonesia.

Serving as cultural ambassadors throughout the visit, Soldiers from the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard’s 111th Army Band, Na Koa, performed at venues across Surabaya and Jakarta, including SMK Negeri 12 Vocational Arts School, celebrations commemorating the 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence hosted by the U.S. Consulate General in Surabaya and the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, and a public performance at @america, a U.S. Embassy-operated cultural center.

The visit also marked a historic occasion for the 111th Army Band. The Indonesia engagement represented only the third overseas performance mission in the band’s history and its first international engagement in 34 years. The band’s previous overseas performance took place in Papua New Guinea in 1992, while its first known overseas mission occurred in 1944 when band members performed on Guadalcanal during World War II.

More than three decades after its last overseas performance, Na Koa once again served as musical ambassadors, bringing the spirit of service and aloha to audiences across Indonesia.

At SMK Negeri 12 Vocational Arts School in Surabaya, band members performed for students and participated in a question-and-answer session covering military service, music careers and personal development. The interaction allowed students to learn firsthand about military musicians while fostering cultural understanding between the two countries.

“Representing Hawaiʻi in Indonesia was an honor for our Soldiers,” said Sgt. 1st Class Charifel Mateo, lead vocalist for the 111th Army Band. “Music allowed us to connect with people in a way that transcends language and reminds us that partnerships are ultimately about relationships.”

Audiences across Indonesia responded enthusiastically to Na Koa’s performances, particularly the band’s renditions of songs sung in Bahasa Indonesia. The performances demonstrated cultural appreciation and reinforced the strong relationship between the United States and Indonesia.

The band’s engagements included performances supporting celebrations of the 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence hosted by the U.S. Consulate General in Surabaya and the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta. At the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Jakarta, Na Koa performed before diplomatic, military and government leaders from both nations during a reception commemorating the 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence.

The visit concluded June 12 with a public performance at @america in Jakarta. The event brought together community members, embassy personnel and senior officials, including U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, highlighting the role cultural diplomacy continues to play in strengthening relationships between the United States and Indonesia.

As the final notes of Na Koa’s performance echoed through @america, the week celebrated both a lasting partnership and a landmark occasion. From recognizing 20 years of cooperation between Hawaiʻi and Indonesia to commemorating the 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence, the events highlighted the enduring relationships built through shared challenges, professional exchanges and cultural connections.

While the celebration honored decades of partnership and friendship, it also highlighted a shared commitment to the future. Through strategic dialogue, disaster preparedness collaboration, professional exchanges and the universal language of music, the Hawaiʻi National Guard and Indonesia continue to strengthen a partnership rooted in mutual respect, shared purpose and enduring friendship.

HAWAI‘I AIR NATIONAL GUARD

Major Gen. Harris shares his journey of purpose, leadership and service

By Rachel Blaire

State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs

Maj. Gen. Harris, former Hawai‘i Air National Guard commanderjoined Na Koa Exchange host retired Maj. Jeff Hickam to discuss his career. (Photo by retired Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson, State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs)

In a recent episode of Na Koa Exchange, host Jeff Hickman spoke with Maj. Gen. Harris, former Hawai‘i Air National Guard commander, about a career that began with uncertainty and evolved into decades of leadership across the Air National Guard.

What followed was a candid reflection on mentorship, service and the unpredictable path of military leadership.

Harris opened the conversation by describing a young adulthood marked by uncertainty after high school and early college struggles. That uncertainty shifted when he met an Air National Guardsman who introduced him to the idea of service in the Guard.

“My initial motivation was just to get into something that had some purpose, had some structure,” said Harris.

What began as a practical decision quickly became a lifelong career.

As Harris moved through enlisted roles, technician work and full-time AGR service, he emphasized that growth came from exposure to unfamiliar opportunities.

“You don’t know what you don’t know,” said Harris. “You just have to jump in and see what it exposes you to.”

That philosophy guided his transitions from supply roles to maintenance leadership and eventually to command positions.

One of the most formative experiences came during technical training, when a senior NCO challenged him with a performance goal. Harris buckled down and studied, the results reshaped his perception of his own abilities.

“It taught me something about myself I didn’t know… when you work hard, you really can do well,” said Harris.

Across his career, Harris emphasized the importance of mentors and transparent leadership.

“Try to be the leader you would want to follow,” said Harris.

Harris’s journey reflects the long arc of service in the Air National Guard built not on a single defining moment, but on a series of choices, mentors and opportunities that gradually shaped a leader. His story highlights a central theme of Guard service: readiness is not just about aircraft and missions, but about people, developing them, relying on them and growing alongside them.

As he steps into the next chapter, his reflections leave a clear message for today’s Airmen and Soldiers: the path doesn’t have to be linear to be meaningful, and leadership is ultimately measured by the people you serve and the trust you earn along the way.

Operation Hoʻopauahi 2026 launches, strengthening Hawaiʻi’s wildfire response

By Rachel Blaire

State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs

A Hawai‘i Army National Guard team flew a UH-60 Blackhawk to provide aerial firefighting support for the Kunia wildfire in August 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

As Hawaiʻi enters another wildfire season, the Hawaiʻi National Guard has launched Operation Hoʻopauahi 2026, an annual mission that prepares Army aviation assets to support county, state and federal partners in responding to wildfires across the islands.

Named after the Hawaiian phrase meaning “to extinguish fire,” the operation enhances the state’s ability to protect lives, property and natural.

A key component of Operation Hoʻopauahi is the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard’s aviation capability. Aircrews assigned to UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters train and remain ready to conduct aerial firefighting operations using water drop buckets (Bambi Buckets), providing critical support to county fire departments.

Behind each flight mission is a team of maintainers, logistics specialists and support personnel who ensure aircraft and crews can respond safely and effectively when called upon.

For the Guardsmen participating in the operation, the mission is deeply personal. Many live in the communities they are preparing to protect, making their commitment particularly meaningful.

Staff Sgt. Albert Iokepa, a crew chief with the 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), said serving during wildfire season is one of the most rewarding aspects of being a Guard member.

“Knowing that we’re out there helping our community and actually being a part of the team and doing our part, there’s no greater feeling,” Iokepa said. “It’s what we do here at the National Guard, it’s what we all sign up for.”

That sense of service is shared across the formation. Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hinkle of the 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), reflected on his decades of service to the state.

“This is my 24th year in the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard and every day I come to work. I’m just ecstatic to be able to help the people of Hawaiʻi,” Hinkle said.

As Operation Hoʻopauahi 2026 gets underway, National Guard personnel stand ready to respond whenever needed. Their dedication, combined with strong partnerships across government and emergency response agencies, helps ensure Hawaiʻi remains prepared for the challenges of wildfire season.

For the soldiers who support the mission, Operation Hoʻopauahi is more than a mission, it is a commitment to protecting their neighbors, their communities and the islands they call home.

HAWAI‘I ARMY NATIONAL GUARD

HIARNG UNIT HIGHLIGHTS 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29th IBCT)

1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment (1-299th CAV)

The mission of the 1-299th CAV is to conduct reconnaissance and surveillance in support of the development of the brigade’s situational awareness and knowledge in operations. Unit operations empower the brigade to anticipate, forestall and dominate threats, ensuring brigade mission accomplishment through decisive action and freedom of maneuver.

During Annual Training, 1-299th CAV troops increased their collective lethality by conducting security- and reconnaissance-focused mission essential tasks. Soldiers refined their individual and crew skills by conducting land navigation, individual movement techniques, an obstacle course navigation, and both mounted and dismounted training. During FY 2026, soldiers successfully supported critical operations, including Exercise Freedom 250, the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Philippines (JPMRC-X) as guest observer, coach and trainers, a multifunctional peacekeeping mission in Indonesia, Kona Low response mission, and the HING HURREX/Makani Pahili 2026. The 1-299th CAV will be preparing for JPMRC-X as the training audience during FY27 along with planning to convert from cavalry squadron to an infantry battalion in support of the Army Transformation Initiative.

The unit received multiple new optics, radios and equipment that increase our warfighting capabilities as the eyes and ears of the brigade. Our soldiers have been training on the newly fielded equipment and applied the lessons learned during annual training.

1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment (1-487th FAR)

The 1-487th FAR, “Hiki No,” delivers direct fire support to the 29th IBCT by employing cannon fire and other fire support assets in joint combined arms operations. It also provides National Guard civil support to the state of Hawai‘i when directed.

Recently, soldiers conducted individual and section-level training, which included weapons qualification, artillery section qualifications and battalion staff training. These efforts increased operational readiness for both federal and state missions. The 1-487th FAR also enhanced its interoperability by having its Fire Support Team support the 29th IBCT’s participation in Warfighter Exercise 26-4. Additionally, the unit sent select soldiers to the JPMRC-X to serve as observer, coach and trainers during a major multinational combat training exercise.

Having recently completed two weeks of annual training at Schofield Barracks and Pōhakuloa Training Area, the 1-487th FAR is now preparing for the 2027 training year, focusing on platoon-level operations during JPMRC 27-01 and annual training.

29th Brigade Support Battalion (29th BSB)

The 29th BSB provides trained and ready forces capable of sustaining the 29th IBCT with multi-functional logistics and force health protection. On orders, 29th BSB mobilizes to sustain 29th IBCT combat operations worldwide or in support of emergency and contingency operations at the federal or state level.

During Annual Training 2026, the 29th BSB successfully delivered comprehensive sustainment to the 29th IBCT units on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island by distributing fuel, water and rations alongside equipment recovery and maintenance services. The 29th BSB participated in the Kona Low response mission by providing soldiers and equipment to support water distribution, debris clearance and recovery operations.

The unit will participate in JPMRC 27-01 in November by providing a forward support company to conduct sustainment support.

Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (HHC, 29th IBCT)

The HHC, 29th IBCT provides command, control and supervision of the operation of the brigade and attached units. The unit provides operating personnel to support functional requirements for the headquarters.

For annual training 2026, The HHC was split into two groups. The first group consisted of the brigade staff that participated in Warfighter Exercise 26-4 at Camp Atterbury, Ind. We played as a subordinate brigade to the 35th Infantry Division in a simulated battle where the brigades and division command posts executed the battle plan over eight days in the simulation. The second group was the rest of the HHC that conducted field training exercise on O‘ahu that focused on how the headquarters would deploy tactically in the field in a large-scale combat operation (LSCO) environment. They focused on evolving the headquarters to be stealthier and more agile to survive new enemy tactics and technologies. The brigade will be undergoing a transformation as soon as FY27. The 29th IBCT will transform into a Mobile Brigade Combat Team, that will see inactivation and activation of units and a new force structure that is seen as a more conducive solution to the LSCO environment. This transformation will keep the HIARNG relevant in the ever-changing world.

Upcoming in 2027, the brigade will be modernizing its command and control systems in the Army’s new initiative Next Generation Command and Control – Acceleration. This will mean that the brigade will divest from legacy systems and replace them with modern and interoperable infrastructures, that will result in the brigade being more mobile while maintaining its connectivity to the defense enterprise.

227th Brigade Engineer Battalion (27th BEB)

The 227th BEB, motto “Ikaika Mau Loa!”, is a subordinate unit of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The battalion comprises a Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), two Engineer companies (A Co and B Co), a Signal company (C Co), and a Military Intelligence company (D Co).

The battalion’s mission is to provide engineer, signal and military intelligence support to the brigade. This includes engineer support for mobility and counter-mobility operations, establishing and maintaining communications networks, and conducting intelligence collection and analysis. During annual training, the 227th BEB successfully executed specific live fire exercises, squad training exercises and core training across all companies: A Company: Conducted squad training exercises focused on reconnaissance planning and creating lanes through obstacles using both mechanical and manual techniques. Completed CLS qualification, sapper stakes, OPORD class/briefs and CFT familiarization.

B Company: Executed live

fire exercises and grenade training. Focused on mobility and counter-mobility tasks including constructing triple-standard concertina obstacles, priming military explosives, determining safe distances, operating PSS-14 mine detectors, marking minefields and conducting minefield breaches.

fire exercises and grenade training. Focused on mobility and counter-mobility tasks including constructing triple-standard concertina obstacles, priming military explosives, determining safe distances, operating PSS-14 mine detectors, marking minefields and conducting minefield breaches. C Company: Planned and provided network transmission and switching services. Established satellite transportable terminals for WIN-T INC 1, multi-channel LOS radio terminals, and conducted CNR RTRNS Ops. Completed validations on AN/PRC 160 & 158 radios, NVD training and CLS.

D Company: Managed information collection and conducted human intelligence, signals intelligence and electromagnetic warfare operations. Personnel completed advanced courses including CCNA, advanced PAI, GEOINT analysis, screening/questioning, operational ELINT and TDEWS refresher training.

D Company’s Electronic Warfare Platoon met with the 25th Infantry Division G39 section to synchronize efforts, and HUMINT collectors trained with the 125th IEW Battalion to build cross-organizational interoperability. And the battalion is preparing a roster for upcoming JPMRC training, and D Company’s Electronic Warfare platoon is maximizing upcoming tactical training opportunities.

The battalion has recently integrated and trained on several new technologies to modernize capabilities:

HHC: Trained on the common remotely operated weapon station.

C Company: Conducted training on WIN-T INC 1 systems, including satellite transportable terminals, and established multi-channel line-of-sight radio terminals.

D Company: Utilized tactical DOMINT and exploitation workstation equipment for specialized section training and integrated electronic warfare systems.

Historical Records The Hawaii National Guard History records span over 150 years, and it is our responsibility to preserve and make available these historical records. A summary of the Hawaii National Guard history is currently available online as well as the chronological history which is currently a work in progress. The history features annual reports, newsletters, photos, publications and news articles from the major events that have occurred over the years. Please take a look and check back to see the website expand as we digitize our large historical collection.

CIVILIAN MILITARY PROGRAMS

Hawai‘i Youth Challenge Class 64 graduation held at Farrington High School

Class 64 of the Hawaiʻi Youth Challenge Academy celebrated graduation on June 14, 2026 at Farrington High School Auditorium, markiang the successful completion of a challenging and transformative journey.

Among the 32 graduates, 87.5% earned their HiSET diploma. The class also demonstrated a strong commitment to service, contributing 2,078.5 hours of community service and saving the state of Hawaiʻi an estimated $33,256.

Cadets supported community organizations including Paepae o Heʻeia, Mālama Loko Ea, Camp Erdman, Waipahu Plantation Village, ʻIolekaʻa ʻOhana Farm and Kaʻala Farm to name a few.

Congratulations Class 64 on your academic achievements, strengthening your communities, developing life skills, and building a foundation for future success!

– Photos by retired Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson

CIVILIAN MILITARY PROGRAMS

YCA cadets support the Flores de Mayo and Filipino Fiesta

Thousands gathered at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu for the 14th Flores de Mayo & 34th Filipino Fiesta on May 2, 2026. This year’s theme, “Rice — Where Every Grain Tells a Story,” celebrated rice as a symbol of perseverance, abundance and unity.

Thanks to Hawai‘i National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy O‘ahu cadets dedicated volunteer service during the fiesta the event was success. From assisting vendors with setup to supporting the Santacruzan procession, the cadets played an important role. Their hard work, professionalism and commitment to community service were greatly appreciated by organizers and attendees alike.

– Photos by Arlina Agbayani

Sen. Elefante recognized by Hawai‘i Department of Defense

Hawai‘i Sen. Brandon Elefante was presented the Distinguished Service Order by the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense for his exceptional support, leadership and commitment to the men and women of the Hawaiʻi National Guard during a ceremony presided by Hawai’i Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan on June 18, 2026.

Congratulations to Sen. Elefante on this well- deserved recognition.

– Photos by Ruben Duldulao

93rd CST holds readiness exercises on Big Island

By retired Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson

State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs

Tech. Sgt. Nanglar Komine of the 93rd CST demonstrated how to collect samples. (U.S. National Guard photos by retired Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson) Above, Sgt. Kaialani Cruz, second from right, of the Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST), briefed members of the Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department in June on the decontamination process after entering a chemical, biological or nuclear explosive scene. (U.S. National Guard photos by retired Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

The Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) recently held a series of readiness exercises on Hawai‘i island. The 93rd CST supports civil authorities at the direction of the governor on domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or high yield explosive incident sites by identifying agents/substances, assessing current and projected consequences, advising on response measures, and assisting with requests for additional support to help save lives and minimize property damage.

“We rotate through our counties annually, and we will basically link up with the Hawai‘i counties to see what their training needs are, what kind of desires they have, what kind of threats they’ve encountered throughout the last year and then we use that to build a training plan,” stated Capt. Dusty McCormick, a survey team leader from the 93rd CST.

The 93rd CST participates in real-world events like joint hazard assessments and responds to no-notice missions, often collaborating with law enforcement first responders and federal assets. The 93rd CST’s mission includes cultivating trust with first responders to quickly address threats and maintain public safety. The county engagements normally happen in late spring and early summer which is a crucial time for building esprit de corps and showcasing skills.

“These engagements build our relationship and understanding. It shows them what we are capable of and that we’re willing to work with them,” said McCormick.

The 93rd CST spent three days working with members of the Hawai‘i Fire Department on site survey operations and decontamination (decon) procedures.

“Whether we have new personnel from Hawai‘i Fire or familiar faces from previous engagements, this (training) will largely be a refresher to review basic considerations for decon,” said Staff Sgt. Kaialani Cruz, logistics team member of the 93rd CST.

A decon line is a structured, step-by-step process used by hazardous materials responders and firefighters to safely clean contaminated personnel and equipment. Its primary purpose is to prevent the spread of dangerous chemicals, pathogens or radioactive materials from the hazardous “hot zone” into clean areas.

“We have worked to streamline the process and lessen the possibilities of cross contamination. Which could be an issue when we use huge spays of high-pressure water,” said Cruz.

During the last half of the week, the 93rd CST closed out with a field response exercise at Keaukaha Military Reservation and as role players in a mass casualty exercise at Benioff Medical Center in Hilo.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us to grow the relationship, so then if we do respond to some real-world event, we already know the people, and we have that working relationship,” said Maj. Philip Scholten, 93rd CST commander. “For us as well, it’s a great opportunity to come get some hands-on training with them, see how they work.”

STATE OF HAWAI‘I DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Maui OVS returns to Lānaʻi for veteran outreach

By Darren Eugenio

State of Hawai‘i Office of Veterans’ Services

On June 19, 2026, the State of Hawai‘i Office of Veterans’ Services (OVS) on Maui conducted its first outreach visit to Lānaʻi in five years. This is an important milestone in reestablishing a connection with the veteran community and expanding access to services for Lānaʻi veterans and their families.

The event was held at the Lānaʻi Senior Center. To expand the range of services available to veterans, Chelsea Fernandez, president of the Maui County Veterans Council; Zachary Drum, counselor of the Maui Vet Center; and Aris Banaag of the OVS Advisory Board Member, were invited to participate in this outreach. Their involvement complemented OVS’s benefits and claim assistance by providing veterans and their families with information on housing resources, counseling services, bereavement support and other community programs, helping address a broader range of veteran needs.

“The energy and motivation from everyone involved was felt early in the planning process,” said Maui OVS Supervisor,

Darren Eugenio. “We were joined by some great partners who knew that the outreach and education would be valued. This trip to Lānaʻi was important and the mission to assist Lānaʻi veterans directly was the primary objective.”

One of the most valuable aspects of the visit was the opportunity to hear directly from 10 Lānaʻi veterans about their experiences, concerns and needs. These conversations helped strengthen relationships and reinforced OVS’s commitment to ensuring that veterans feel heard and

supported. The outreach team also met with local veteran advocates, Pat Reilly and Butch Gima whose knowledge of the community and dedication to serving fellow veterans shows collaboration is important in reaching and assisting those in need.

A visit to the Lānaʻi Veterans Cemetery provided an opportunity to discuss ways to enhance the experience for veterans and their families. The cemetery’s grounds were well maintained, and community members shared ideas for future improvements, including the installation of benches and expanding the use of the facility for events honoring our veterans.

“The Maui staff plan on going back to Lānaʻi in September of this year,” said OVS Director John Alamodin. “The outreach team was encouraged by the strong support shown by Lānaʻi veterans, local organizations and community advocates.”

Through continued collaboration, OVS hopes to expand access to resources and provide veterans with a broader range of services and support. We would like to recognize OVS staff members Karen Mahoe and Cheryl Guzikowski for their dedication and outstanding work throughout the visit. Their professionalism, attention to detail and commitment to serving veterans played a key role in the success of the Lānaʻi outreach program.

HAWAI‘I ARMY NATIONAL GUARD

1-299th Cavalry Regiment hosts 2nd Annual ‘Ohana Resource Day

During the 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment (1-299th CAV), Hawaiʻi Army National Guard’s second annual ʻOhana Resource Day five spouses and family members and four state of Hawaiʻi employees were recognized for their exceptional dedication and support to the Soldiers, Families and Keaukaha Military Reservation community on June 12, 2026. The 1-299 CAV Family Readiness Group and Military Readiness Specialist received the Cavalry and Armor Association’s Noble Patron of Armor and Saint Joan d’Arc awards, pictured above left are Danelle Leite, left, Taysha Fuller, Rochelle Marzo, Kaylyn Ells-Ho‘okano and Chloe Makaweo-Quihano. Above, state employees Marlene Salmo, left, Ronald Santos Jr., Sherry Macanas and Craig Blaisdell, far right, were presented with the Noble Patron of Honor award. Federico Vento III, second from right, received

the 1-299th CAV Belt Buckle for his continued support.

The event connected Soldiers, families and community partners to strengthen readiness, resilience and relationships while promoting kūlike the Hawaiian value of working together in unity and mutual support.

– Photos by 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment

HAWAI‘I AIR NATIONAL GUARD

HIANG UNIT HIGHLIGHTS 201st Air Operations Group (201st AOG)

The 201st Air Operations Group provides operational-level command and control for the 613th Air Operations Center (AOC), delivering 24/7 battlespace awareness, dynamic targeting support and theater-wide airpower integration for U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM). Our airmen enable the Joint Force Air Component Commander to plan, direct and assess air, space and cyber operations across the Indo-Pacific, the most strategically complex region in the world. Our readiness remains high due to continuous integration with joint partners, persistent training in distributed command and control (C2), and participation in large-force exercises such as Keen Edge, Pac Sentry, Balikatan, Sentry Aloha, etc. which directly strengthens theater mission assurance.

Annual Training

During Annual Training, the 201st AOG focused on advancing operational C2 proficiency, strengthening distributed operations, and accelerating AI-enabled modernization within the AOC enterprise.

Operator Modernization and AI Integration: Airmen participated in Pacific Operator Training Day, a major modernization event supporting the 613th AOC’s AI Integration Sprint. This training equipped operators with new data-driven workflows, automated processes and emerging AI tools designed to accelerate decision-making across the battlespace.

Airmen participated in Pacific Operator Training Day, a major modernization event supporting the 613th AOC’s AI Integration Sprint. This training equipped operators with new data-driven workflows, automated processes and emerging AI tools designed to accelerate decision-making across the battlespace. Enhanced Joint Interoperability: Members trained alongside PACAF, USPACOM, Army and joint partners to refine cross-domain coordination, improve operational planning speed, and strengthen the 201st AOG’s ability to execute resilient C2 during high-tempo operations.

Members trained alongside PACAF, USPACOM, Army and joint partners to refine cross-domain coordination, improve operational planning speed, and strengthen the 201st AOG’s ability to execute resilient C2 during high-tempo operations. Readiness Validation: Annual Training events reinforced the 201st AOG’s ability to support real-world operations, ensuring personnel remain fully qualified in ATO production, airspace management, intelligence integration and dynamic C2 functions.

Recent missions and exercises

201st AOG personnel provided essential command and control support across Keen Edge, Sentry Aloha, Balikatan, Pac Fury, Valiant Shield and RimPac, reinforcing the group’s role in major Indo Pacific operations. Looking ahead, the unit is positioned to serve as a key contributor in DEFCON, SGS, Neptune Hawk and Keen Sword, all while simultaneously preparing for an upcoming deployment, a testament to the unit’s sustained readiness and operational depth.

We had members out in the community helping clean up after the Kona Lows hit the North Shore this spring.

New technologies

AI-Driven Decision Tools: Through the 613th AOC’s AI Integration Sprint, operators are adopting new artificial intelligence capabilities that automate time-consuming processes, improve data fusion and accelerate operational decision cycles.

Through the 613th AOC’s AI Integration Sprint, operators are adopting new artificial intelligence capabilities that automate time-consuming processes, improve data fusion and accelerate operational decision cycles. Advanced Data and Workflow Automation: Recent modernization events introduced improved data pipelines, operator-focused automation and emerging C2 technologies designed to reduce cognitive load and increase responsiveness during high-tempo operations.

Recent modernization events introduced improved data pipelines, operator-focused automation and emerging C2 technologies designed to reduce cognitive load and increase responsiveness during high-tempo operations. Enhanced Distributed C2 Capabilities: Continued integration of resilient communication systems and cloud-based platforms, strengthens the 201st AOG’s ability to execute C2 from forward or distributed locations.

HAWAI‘I AIR NATIONAL GUARD

History, ceremony and legacy of the Hawaiʻi Royal Guard

By Rachel Blaire

State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs

Franklin Ho, a Royal Guard Guardsman (1980s–2010s), left, Dr. Nikcholaus Schweitzer of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and Randy Lum, one of the earliest members of the Royal Guard, joined Na Koa Exchange host retired Maj. Jeff Hickam for a talk story session about the Hawai’i Royal Guard. (Photo by retired Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson, State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs)

In a recent episode of the Na Koa Exchange, host Jeff Hickman, State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs director, brought together three voices tied to the Hawaiʻi Royal Guard to discuss its origins, evolution and continuing role as a ceremonial and cultural institution.

The conversation featured Randy Lum, one of the earliest members of the Royal Guard (service began in 1961), Franklin Ho, a Royal Guard Guardsman (1980s–2010s), and Dr. Niklaus Schweitzer of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, whose research and historical involvement helped shape understanding of the Guard’s ceremonial role. He is also the former Executive Director of ʻIolani Palace and a good friend of the Royal Guard.

Across generations, the discussion revealed how the Royal Guard has become more than a ceremonial unit, it is a living expression of Hawaiian history, identity and continuity.

Lum shared how his path to the Guard began with a desire for service and opportunity, eventually leading him into a unit still in its earliest stages of formation.

He recalled how the idea of the Royal Guard, introduced under Col. Walter J. Judd, resonated deeply with early members.

“When Col. Judd spoke… he made you feel unique… like you’re somebody now,” said Lum.

That sense of purpose, he explained, became the foundation for a decades-long career in both the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard and the Royal Guard.

Schweitzer described how the modern structure of Royal Guard ceremonies at ʻIolani Palace was developed in the late 1980s, when public understanding of the Guard’s role was still evolving. The organization was so different from everything that people knew.

“Everybody was confused,” said Schweitzer. “Lots of people, lots of interest, but nobody knew what is really happening here. Who are they?”

Working alongside Friends of ʻIolani Palace and the Royal Hawaiian Band, Schweitzer helped establish ceremonial structure and protocol that clarified the Guard’s role during official events, particularly the annual Nov. 16 Royal Guard inspection.

Franklin Ho reflected on joining the Royal Guard at a young age and the unique responsibility that came with representing Hawaiian history in uniform. He emphasized that the Guard is not simply ceremonial, but a bridge between the public and the historical narrative of Hawaiʻi.

“When it comes to getting involved with Hawaiian history and the past, we’re the only embodiment of the palace that actually has a speaking part,” said Ho. “Many Guard members balance both military service and cultural stewardship.”

Today, the Royal Guard continues to participate in state ceremonies, inaugurations, parades, funerals and annual commemorations at ʻIolani Palace, maintaining a visible connection between Hawaiʻi’s past and present. Through service, ceremony and storytelling, the Royal Guard continues to preserve a unique chapter of Hawaiʻi’s history — one that is still being written today.

State Partnership Program: Philippines history

By Rachel Blaire

State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs

Members of Hawai‘i Army National Guard Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment and the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing prepared a UH-60 Black Hawk for water bucket training at Makua Valley in May 2024. The training event served as a continuation of the prevoius bilateral exchange between the two units, held in Cebu, Philippines in September 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier

In 2000, the Hawaiʻi National Guard became the first to establish a State Partnership Program (SPP) with an Asia-Pacific nation, the Republic of the Philippines was its inaugural partner. This designation established the oldest and most active SPP relationship in the U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) area of responsibility. By combining the citizen-soldier capabilities of the Hawaiʻi National Guard (HING) with the strategic security needs of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the program has served as an essential force multiplier.

The first exchange took place in February 2001 when a HING delegation initiated high-level briefings that established a framework for democratic military governance and civic cooperation. Reciprocating this engagement, a seven-member AFP delegation traveled to Oʻahu in June to observe the HING’s annual hurricane readiness exercise, marking the first of many joint disaster management exchanges.

Early cooperative efforts also included direct civil-military relief. During the multinational Balikatan 2001 exercise, aircrews from HING’s 204th Airlift Squadron brought educational supplies to the newly constructed Virgen De Los Remedios Elementary School in Angeles City, Pampanga. Throughout the decade, these exchanges matured, formalizing bilateral coordination between the HING and the AFP.

As the partnership entered its second decade, the focus shifted from foundational exchanges to specialized operational training, particularly in disaster management. In 2011, the HING’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package integrated into the annual Balikatan exercises. The integration led to the establishment of an exchange program wherein search-and-rescue specialists train in critical urban search and rescue skillsets, including swift-water rescue, structural shoring, concrete breaching and casualty decontamination.

The efficacy of this prolonged collaboration was put to the test in September 2014 when the Guam and Hawaiʻi National Guards collaborated with the AFP to respond to the devastation caused by Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda). Having spent a decade refining civil-military coordination and disaster response protocols, the HING rapidly mobilized alongside the AFP to facilitate aid distribution, logistics and medical support.

In recent years, the SPP has evolved to address sophisticated tactical operations, such as a month-long Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) that shared decades of air surveillance and intercept management experience.

Aviation maintenance has also been a cornerstone of modern engagements. In September 2024, the HING conducted its annual Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization SMEE. The real-world utility of these exchanges was demonstrated in November, when joint fire suppression techniques developed during SPP exchanges were successfully utilized to contain a devastating coastal fire in Tondo, Manila.

In September 2025, senior leaders gathered at Clark Air Base to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the SPP. The ceremony highlighted a quarter-century of shared sacrifices, enduring friendships and more than 60 annual engagements spanning cyber defense, climate resilience and reserve force modernization. The partnership’s longevity has transformed the HING-AFP relationship into a primary pillar of PACOM’s regional security framework, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

State Partnership Program: Indonesia history

By Rachel Blaire

State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs

Sgt. 1st Class Hazel Donato, Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HING), worked with soldiers from the Indonesia Army during a subject matter expert exchange for the HING State Partnership Program in Bandung, Indonesia in 2016. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theanne Herrmann).

The State Partnership Program between the Hawaiʻi National Guard (HING) and the Republic of Indonesia, represents one of the most successful and enduring civil-military cooperative agreements in the Indo-Pacific region. Managed by the National Guard Bureau and closely aligned with the strategic objectives of the U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM), this bilateral relationship has expanded over nearly two decades into a highly mature, multi-domain alliance.

Both Hawaiʻi and Indonesia are archipelagic territories subject to extreme environmental hazards, including volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis and tropical cyclones. This shared vulnerability, coupled with deep-seated cultural values of mutual cooperation, respect and community, provided an immediate foundation of trust between HING personnel and the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI).

The bilateral partnership formally commenced in 2006 with a series of modest military-to-military exchanges designed to build trust and mutual capability. Over its first decade, these engagements rapidly diversified, evolving from command post exercises, to tactical-level drills into highly complex, operational-level exercises.

The partnership focused on several pillars, which include enhancing disaster response and humanitarian assistance capabilities, strengthening military-to-military interoperability, improving tactical and operational command-and-control proficiencies, exchanging specialized technological and cyber capabilities and fostering professional development among both officers and non-commissioned officers.

A cornerstone of this operational-level coordination was Gema Bhakti, a major annual joint staff exercise launched in 2013. Designed to promote positive military relations, enhance regional stability, and improve command-and-control proficiency, Gema Bhakti utilizes operational planning design to bring together hundreds of military and interagency personnel from PACOM, the HING, the TNI and various non-governmental organizations. Over time, the tactical-level Garuda Shield exercise, which began in 2007, and the operational-level Gema Bhakti merged and evolved, culminating in the formation of Super Garuda Shield. Today, Super Garuda Shield has grown into a massive, multinational joint field training exercise incorporating airborne operations, amphibious maneuvers, live-fire events and academic workshops.

Beyond conventional warfare, the partnership has pioneered expansions into human security, focusing on food security and environmental logistics. Archipelagic nations face severe supply chain vulnerabilities during crises, leveraging these civil-military competencies helps mitigate food insecurity, establishing the partnership as a tool that transcends traditional military actions and counters competing regional influences.

Since its inception the State Partnership Program between the HING and the TNI has transformed from a localized training exchange into a highly mature, multi-domain alliance. By continuously adapting to address emerging threats in space, cyber and climate domains, the partnership ensures that both forces remain “Always Ready” to secure peace, foster prosperity and defend sovereignty across the Indo-Pacific.

Former TAGs gather for update briefing

The former Adjutant Generals of the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense joined the current leadership for an update brief on the five divisions; Hawaiʻi Army National Guard, Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, Office of Veterans’ Services and Civilian Military Programs. The meeting provided an opportunity to share the current status and future initiatives of the organization. All living former TAGs were in attendance, with the exception of retired Maj. Gen. Joe Logan.

– Photo by retired Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson, State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs

Schofield MCS Give HING the Boots

By Jeffrey Hickman

State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs

Col. Ronald Hogsten and Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Kumalae present TAG coins and certificates of appreciation to members of the Schofield Military Clothing and Sales, Mary Ellis and Luluvita Toluvao, for their incredible effort issuing the HING new boots after the Kona low and April severe weather storms. (Photo by retired Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson, State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense Public Affairs)

In March and April of this year the world saw the power of nature. The kona low storms and the severe weather caused extensive damage on several islands. The Hawaiʻi National Guard (HING) was called upon and supported Maui, Hawaiʻi and Oʻahu. Some of the missions conducted include high water vehicle patrols and rescues, manning traffic control points, aerial reconnaissance and debris and mud removal from damaged homes.

“With any National Guard Civil-Support mission, there were many uncertainties about the operating conditions,” said the HING Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Kumalae. “The spirit of our service members is to ‘jump in’ and assist our first responders and community. With that, they faced tremendous amounts of still water, mud and debris from the severe flooding.”

The volunteer guard members who were on the mission saw how the storm affected some neighborhoods. “It felt rewarding to help the community during such a difficult time,” said Spec. Devin Santos, of the 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry. “Clearing mud out of homes was hard, physical work, and seeing the damage firsthand was heartbreaking. Helping move furniture and belongings out of flooding houses showed me how much families had lost, but it was also inspiring to see neighbors and volunteers come together.”

It was the debris and mud removal that stained and damaged uniforms and boots of those Guardsmen assisting affected residents.

The federal process of ordering new boots and uniforms is somewhat complex and extremely limited to funding. HING Supply Sergeants can order directly through Army Air Force Exchange Service, but soldiers are often limited to one set of uniforms per year and the process can take months. Procuring from the State is applicable when on State Active Duty, but it is just as complex, requiring individual transactions per soldier and working through a local military clothing and sales.

The Hawaiʻi Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan, got behind it and worked with the State Fiscal Office to authorize replacement boots for over 100 Guardsmen who supported the mission.

“The HING logistics team tried working with two other vendors before the Schofield Military Clothing and Sales (MCS) stepped up and said they could support,” said Lt. Col. Chris Ikeda, deputy G4 (logistics). “Overall, Mary and her team have made the process extremely easy. They have also been very supportive of the HING’s mission supporting our communities.”

Mary Ellis is the Store Manager for the Schofield MCS and made it a priority to assist the HING.

“We have never worked with a state entity before, in this capacity,” said Ellis. “We were going to do it and there was no way we wouldn’t have supported.”

As the HING went through the process of collecting information, inspecting damaged boots and having Guardsmen pick them up, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We got to meet them…got them what they needed, and they talked about their families, even introduced us to their families,” said Ellis.

The effort from the Schofield MCS team took away some of the anxiety and stress from the Guardsmen.

“The service members have been extremely grateful to have their boots replaced and not having to buy their own or get the base issue model through their unit,” said Ikeda.

A relationship was forged after the natural disaster. There was a mutual understanding, respect, and appreciation for what the HING did for the communities and also the rapid, professional support service members received from the exchange.

“Mary and her team were very supportive of everyone that came through for their purchases and pick-ups,” said Ikeda. “Service members who have deployed or been to remote training areas understand and appreciate the fact that the exchanges go where we go and support us in all ways.”

Luluvita Toluvao, one of the Schofield MCS employees saw what the Guard did and got to meet the Soldiers as they picked up their boots.

“It was nice to see that the HING had a major part in helping our community,” said Toluvao. “I got to meet every single one who came through, and they were so happy and very thankful.”

Because of the relationship, the quick coordination and the successful distribution of boots, the HING wanted to recognize the Schofield MCS staff. Ellis and Toluvao were given a tour of the HING Joint Operations Center, the hub that coordinated most of the response efforts during the three storms.

After they were surprised with the presentation of certificates of appreciation and Hawaiʻi Adjutant General coins for all of their hard work and dedication.

“When natural or man-made disasters happen, we often only have each other to initially rely on,” said Kumalae. “When we needed help, the Schofield MCS answered the call. I am extremely grateful for their support. They claim it is their job to help, but they truly went above and beyond to help our most precious resource, our soldiers and airmen.”

New Hires & Transfers – STATE

Employee – Date – Position – Program

Kobayashi, Evelyn 5/18/26 Administrative Officer V HIARNG / ENV

Okada, Debra 5/18/26 Budget Officer YCA

Valdez, Bernard 5/18/26 Electrician I HIANG / 154TH CES

Johnson, Korey 5/18/26 Instructor YCA

DeSanis II, Brian 5/18/26 Energy Management Analyst HIARNG / CFMO

Takamoto, Savanna 5/18/26 Office Assistant IV HIANG / 154TH CES

Agcaoili, Noel 5/18/26 General Laborer I ENG / MAINTENANCE / RUGER

Kaluau, Izaiah 5/26/26 ACS Specialist HIARNG /

Kim, Cheryl 6/1/26 Account Clerk III ASO / FISCAL

Foe, Ofu 6/1/26 General Laborer III ENG / MAINTENANCE / HSVC

Luczak, Isaiah 6/1/26 Emergency Management Reserve Corp Specialist HIEMA

Jaojoco, Ralph 6/16/26 General Professional IV (Anti-Terrorism) HIARNG / G3

Shinners, Dawson 6/16/26 Disaster Assistant Program Specialist Lead – May 18 Kilauea HIEMA

Yamasaki, Brandi 6/16/26 Limited English Proficiency Specialist HIEMA

Takahashi, Neiann 6/16/26 Cadre YCA

Riketa, Aine 6/16/26 Cadre YCA

Melcher, James 6/16/26 Emergency Management Reserve Corp Specialist HIEMA

Dumayas, Marcel 6/16/26 General Laborer I ENG / MAINTENANCE / RUGER

Sniffen, Phillip 6/16/26 Janitor II ENG / MAINTENANCE /KALAELOA

Robinson, Whitney 6/16/26 Cadre YCA

Ohia, Tracy 7/1/26 Contracts Assistant I ENG

Lee, Raymond 7/1/26 Assistant Budget Officer YCA

Mamizuka, Morgan 7/1/26 Hazard Mitigation Strategist HIEMA

Jennings, Dalen 7/1/26 AC Mechanic I HIANG / 154TH CES

Ling, Thomas 7/1/26 Accountant IV ASO / FISCAL

Gonsalves Sr, Jarmes 7/1/26 Electrician I ENG / MAINTENANCE / RUGER

Simpson, Micah 7/1/26 RPM Recruiter YCA

Barros, James 7/1/26 Military Executive Officer OAG

Lopez, David 7/1/26 Administrator of HIEMA HIEMA

Sponberg, Hunter 7/6/26 State Warning Point Senior Warning Officer HIEMA

Yugawa, Rayson 7/9/26 Accountant IV ASO / FISCAL

Palenapa, Vena 7/13/26 RPM Case Manager YCA

Nunez, Prescious 7/13/26 RPM Coordinator YCA

Machado-Titsworth, Tynelle 7/13/26 Cadre YCA

Garingo, Jermaine 7/16/26 EOC Warning Officer HIEMA

Moon, Preston 7/16/26 State Warning Point Senior Warning Officer HIEMA

Ching, Darrick 7/16/26 Administrative Manager HIEMA

Hatch, Marychol 7/16/26 DA Accountant (May 18 – Kilauea) HIEMA

Gaison, Julian 7/16/26 State Warning Point Senior Warning Officer HIEMA

Tom, Douglas 7/16/26 Emergency Management Reserve Corp Specialist HIEMA

Spinner, Scott 7/16/26 Emergency Management Reserve Corp Specialist HIEMA

New Hires & Transfers – FEDERAL

Employee – Date – Position – Organization

Pascual, Judemar 5/17/26 IT Specialist (Network) 154 cmn sq, HIANG

Overstreet, Isaac 5/18/26 Motor Vehicle Operator 154 Lgr Sq, HIANG

Tinao-Rabellizsa, Zachary 5/18/26 Logistics Management Officer Joint Force Hq – Hi

Hogsten, Ronald 5/18/26 Program Manager (Director Joint Staff) Joint Force Hq – Hi

Natividad, Tristan Hans 6/1/26 Aircraft Electrician 154 Aircraft Maint Sq, HIANG

Kaiura, Kaeden 6/15/26 Aircraft Survival Flight Equipment Repairer 154 Oss Sq, HIANG

Clarke, Julyne 6/15/26 Security Specialist (Training Specialist) 154 Sec Forces Sq, HIANG

Inis, Dallas 6/15/26 Aircraft Mechanic 154 Amx Sq, HIANG

Wesley, Dylan 6/15/26 Electronic Integrated Sys. Mechanic 154 Aircraft Maint Sq, HIANG

Gooman, Brock 6/29/26 Air Traffic Control Specialist (Terminal) 297 Ata Sq, HIANG

Casares, Michael 6/29/26 Aircraft Electrician 154 Aircraft Maint Sq, HIANG