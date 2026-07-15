Brigadier General Walter R. Ross, Jr.

Brig. Gen. Walter R. Ross, Jr. assumed his duties as the Director of the Joint Staff for the Hawaiʻi National Guard on December 1, 2022. Ross was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps as a Distinguished Honor Graduate of the Hawaiʻi Officer Candidate School in 1999. He has served in numerous positions of increased authority and responsibility to include C-Med Commander, Brigade Surgeon, Chief of Domestic Medical Operations, Joint Surgeon, State Surgeon, Medical Detachment Commander, and HIARNG MILPO (G1). He served at the Combatant Command level at HQ U.S. Indo-Pacific Command as the Global Health Engagement Operations Officer. He has multiple combat tours as an Enlisted U.S. Marine and U.S. Army Officer. In addition to his federal service, he served in several State of Hawaiʻi missions in support of local authorities to include his most recent assignment as the Chief of Staff for the Hawaiʻi National Guard Joint Task Force for COVID-19 Pandemic Response.

Ross’s military education includes Dual Status Commander Qualification Program, Joint Task Force Commander Training Course, United States Army War College (Resident Program), U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Military Medical Humanitarian Assistance Course, Joint Humanitarian Operations Course, Joint Planning Course, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Course, Equal Opportunity Leaders Course, Recruitment Operations Officer Course, Officer Strength Manager Course, AMEDD Pre-Command Course, AMEDD Health Services Plans, Operations, Intelligence, Security, and Training Course (70H), AMEDD Officer Advance Course, and AMEDD Officer Basic Course. He has also obtained an Additional Skill Identifier of Army Instructor (5K) and a Professional Development Skill Identifier of Defense Support of Civil Authorities Specialist (D7A).

Ross holds a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. He also holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa. BG Ross has also obtained professional credentials as a board-certified Healthcare Administrator.

Ross has the unique distinction of receiving awards and decorations from four Armed Service branches which include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal (with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters), Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster and 1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster), National Defense Service Medal (with 1 Bronze Star), Armed Forces Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal (with 2 Bronze Service Star), Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal (with “M” Device and Silver Hourglass), Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (with 2 Bronze Stars), Saudi Arabian Medal for the Liberation of Kuwait, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Commendation Medal, Hawaiʻi National Guard Service Medal (with 2 Bronze Kahili), Hawaiʻi National Guard State Active Duty Ribbon, Hawaiʻi National Guard Recruitment Ribbon, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army National Guard Strength Maintenance Badge, and Combat Medical Badge. Ross was awarded the prestigious Order of Military Medical Merit.

Ross is the recipient of multiple individual service and leadership distinction awards, including the Major General Deborah C. Wheeling Award of Excellence from the Army National Guard Chief Surgeon Office, Colonel George Richard Lynch Leadership Award from the U.S. Army Medical Department, Hawaiʻi Adjutant Generals Award, The Academic Board Award, The Erickson Trophy, and Hawaiʻi National Guard Association Award.

Last updated July 2026