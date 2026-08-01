Kansas City area maintenance work for August 3-7

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be performing maintenance work throughout the Kansas City region from August 3-7. All work is weather permitting.

JACKSON COUNTY

Route W (Bannister Rd.) eastbound between Holmes Rd. and Lydia Ave.: right lane closed on Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Thursday, Aug. 6, from approximately 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, for drainage and pavement work.

JOHNSON COUNTY

Route H between Missouri Route 13 and Lafayette Co. line: road closures from Monday, Aug. 3 until Thursday, Aug. 6, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement overlay work.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Missouri Route 13 between Interstate 70 and Route YY: flagging operation with pilot cars from Monday, Aug. 3 until Thursday, Aug. 6, from approximately 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement repair work.

PETTIS COUNTY

Missouri Route 127 between U.S. Route 50 and Missouri Route 52: flagging operations on Tuesday, Aug. 4 and Wednesday, Aug. 5, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for seal coating.

Route Y between Route D and Quisenberry Rd.: flagging operations on Thursday, Aug. 6, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., for seal coating.

PLATTE COUNTY

Route E: flagging operations at various locations on Monday, Aug. 3 and Tuesday, Aug. 4, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement work.

between Interstate 29 and Interurban Rd.

between Dicks Creek Rd. and Ridgley

Route B between Missouri Route 92 and Route Z in Edgerton: flagging operations from Tuesday, Aug. 4 until Friday, Aug. 7, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement work.

MoDOT maintenance crews often perform other tasks throughout the work week such as pothole patching, litter pick-up, sign repairs, brush cutting, and other operations that are not included above as they pose limited impacts to traffic.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).