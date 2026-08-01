Upcoming Planned Roadwork for Northeast Missouri, August 3 to August 14, 2026

HANNIBAL – The following is a list of general highway maintenance work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northeast Missouri region for the next few weeks.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Adair County

Route K – August 10 - 13, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from 0.50 mile before and after Billy Creek between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

Clark County

U.S. Route 136 – August 3 – 6, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from 0.50 mile before and after BNSF Railway Marceline Sub Railroad between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 61 – August 12, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from U.S. Route 61 northbound ramp to U.S. Route 61 Southbound ramp between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Knox County

Route E – August 3, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Missouri Route 156 to Route T/U intersection between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route E – August 4, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Missouri Route 156 to Missouri Route 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route E – August 5, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route T/U intersection to Missouri Route 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route E – August 6, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 in Shelby County to Missouri Route 156 in Knox County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route E – August 10 - 12, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 in Shelby County to Missouri Route 156 in Knox County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis County

Business U.S. 61 – August 3, LANE RESTRICITON for patching operations from Marks Road to Route B between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Missouri Route 16 – August 4 – 5, LANE RESTRICTION for patching operations from Route B to Missouri Route 6 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Missouri Route 6 – August 6 & 10 – 11, LANE RESTRICITON for patching operations from U.S. Route 61 to Route K at Labelle between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Lincoln County

Route RA – August 3, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route E to end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route N – August 4, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 79 to end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route CC – August 5, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 79 to Route W between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route UU – August 6, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route E to Route Z between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route D – August 10, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route E to Missouri Route 47 between 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monroe County

Route V - August 3, CLOSED for seal coat operations from U.S. Route 36 in Shelby County to U.S. Route 24 in Monroe County between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Route N - August 4, CLOSED for seal coat operations from CR 595 to U.S. Route 24 between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily.

Route HH – August 4 & 13, CLOSED for seal coat operations from U.S. Route 24 to CR 562 between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Route Z – August 5, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route Z to Route D between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Route Z – August 6, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 154 to Missouri Route 15 between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Route Z – August 10, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 154 to Route D between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Ralls County

U.S. Route 61(Southbound) – August 5, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from Route O to Northside Drive between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Shelby County

Route V - August 3, CLOSED for seal coat operations from U.S. Route 36 in Shelby County to U.S. Route 24 in Monroe County between 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – August 4 – 6, LANE RESTRICTION for joint/crack sealing operations from Route T to CR 427 between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. daily.

Route E – August 6, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 in Shelby County to Missouri Route 156 in Knox County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route E – August 10 - 12, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 in Shelby County to Missouri Route 156 in Knox County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route J – August 10 - 13, CLOSED for patching operations from beginning of state maintenance to Route J junction between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you leave to see if you will encounter any work zones.