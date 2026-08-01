Buchanan County U.S. Route 59/St. Joseph Avenue crossover changes

St. Joseph, Mo. – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be making changes to three crossovers on U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) in St. Joseph beginning Monday, Aug. 3. These changes include:

Closure of the crossover directly across from the main Robidoux Elementary School driveway entrance.

Closure of the crossover to the north of the main Robidoux Elementary School driveway entrance.

No U-turn signage will be added to the Cook Road intersection.

These changes are being made in coordination with the St. Joseph School District and City of St. Joseph due to the expected increase in school drop-off and pick-up traffic on southbound U.S. Route 59. To view an image of the changes, please visit: https://www.modot.org/media/57629.

Traffic Impacts: During sign and post installation, St. Joseph Avenue may be narrowed to one lane Aug. 3-7.

For updated roadway conditions, check the Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down, and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by connecting with us on social media.

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