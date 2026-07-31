Project Spotlight: Two projects wrap up on US 60 in Northeast Arizona

SHOW LOW – The Arizona Department of Transportation has recently completed two projects along US 60 near Show Low. Pavement was repaired and passing lanes were installed just a few miles apart on this major connecting route between the White Mountains and New Mexico.

In May 2025, ADOT began work on a project to install three miles of new passing lanes along US 60 between Little Mormon Lake Road and Bell Spring. One passing lane was created in both eastbound and westbound directions between mileposts 345-348. Additionally, new permanent pavement markings were applied, and new drainage and signage was installed.

Two months later, crews began a pavement rehabilitation project, improving 16 miles of US 60 between State Route 61 and Wildcat Creek (mileposts 353-369). The $9.5 million project included removing and replacing the top layer of pavement on the highway while building up the shoulders. Crews replaced the existing guardrail and made drainage improvements.

To limit the impact on drivers, ADOT kept at least one lane of traffic open during construction, with no work scheduled on weekends or holidays. This improved roadway and new passing lanes will allow for safer travel and a smoother flow of traffic along the highway.

For more information, please visit the US 60 Little Mormon Lake Road - Bell Spring project page and the US 60: SR 61 - Wildcat Creek Pavement Rehabilitation project page at azdot.gov/projects > Northeast District.