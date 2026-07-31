ADOT finishes work at several cross streets over I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX – A project to add improvements along several streets near their crossings over Interstate 10 in Phoenix has been completed ahead of schedule.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s $3 million project, which started in January, resurfaced sections of Seventh Street, as well as all cross streets between Elliot Road and Chandler Boulevard along I-10 (photo of Ray Road below).

The project reached its construction completion this week, approximately three weeks ahead of schedule.

Other improvements included sidewalk and driveway improvements compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Crews also replaced sections of curbs and gutters and installed street lighting in some areas.

ADOT worked on the project in cooperation with the City of Phoenix. Final acceptance of the improvements by the city will allow ADOT to transfer these sections of the cross streets to Phoenix for future management and maintenance needs.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.