Adopt a Highway for National CleanUp Day, Sept. 19

Calling all volunteers!

It’s time to register for ADOT’s 9th Annual National CleanUp Day, Saturday, Sept. 19. The most wonderful day of the year for Adopt a Highway groups to head out and clean up adopted highway miles across Arizona.

Check out how the volunteer groups made an impact in 2025 while having a blast.

If you’re new to trash cleanups, it’s not too late to register to adopt a mile before the Aug. 21 deadline. Participants must be at least 12 years of age, and those 12-18 must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is how we prepare new volunteers:

Do our best to help you find an adoptable mile along a state highway in your area.

Provide trash bags and safety vests to use during cleanups.

ADOT maintenance crews pick up your bagged trash.

Volunteer groups permitted for two years are eligible for recognition signs after the first reported cleanup.

Here are a few ideas to create a fun and meaningful experience:

Recruit friends, family, classmates and coworkers to join a few planned cleanups per year. It’s a great way to catch up and get involved outdoors.

Gather volunteers to clean your adopted mile for a few hours in cooler morning hours. Cleanups may begin cleaning adopted miles at sunrise.

Earn your bragging rights: Discuss your cleanup results together and then submit your total hours, number of volunteers and trash bags filled to ADOT.

National Clean Up Day is recognized on the third Saturday in September as the largest single-day cleanup event in the United States. We’ve got lots of miles available and participating is a great way to help keep Arizona grand.

If you’d like to make a positive change by volunteering, please visit azdot.gov/adoptahighway.