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Highway W Project Update July 29th, 2026

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Kenosha County Division of Highways, is resurfacing Highway W (Fox River Road) in the Town of Randall, Village of Salem Lakes, and Village of Twin Lakes.

Previous Work (July 22nd – July 29th)

  • Utility relocation work
  • Excavation work within full closure
  • Base material placement
  • Storm sewer placement

Upcoming Work (July 29th – August 5th)

  • Utility relocation work
  • Storm sewer placement

For more information, view the Highway W Project page.

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Highway W Project Update July 29th, 2026

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