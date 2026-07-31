Community Health Improvement Plan to outline Kenosha County’s health priorities for next 5 years
Following up on a community survey conducted last year, work is now underway on a refreshed Community Health Improvement Plan for Kenosha County, Health Officer Ricky Ferrari Traner announced today.
The Kenosha County Thrive initiative is a community-guided effort to assess the health needs of the county, led by Kenosha County Public Health and supported by Aurora Healthcare and Froedtert South.
The updated plan, mandated by the State of Wisconsin, will update the most recent Community Health Improvement Plan, which was completed in 2023.
Unlike previous plans, which were updated every three years, Ferrari Traner said the new plan is intended to be a five-year document to allow stakeholders more time to make greater progress in implementing measures to address the priority areas for improvement.
“Our objective is for it to be a living document that may be changed as needed as community needs and concerns evolve,” Ferrari Traner said. “This plan belongs to the community and will continue to be informed by the feedback we hear from community stakeholders and the public at large.”
The 2023 Thrive plan identified three priority areas for improvement:
- Enhancing access to affordable health care
- Improving access to affordable and safe housing
- Mental health and substance use
Those areas remained among the primary concerns cited by the 500-plus respondents to the Community Health Assessment survey that was conducted last year. The full survey report and other related materials are available on the Kenosha County Thrive webpage, at https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/Thrive.
Following the plan's completion later this year, members of the Kenosha County Health Advisory Council and its action teams will develop strategies to address the priority areas, Ferrari Traner said. This will occur during the course of a series of meetings over the coming months.
Community feedback will also be collected at public events, including Kenosha County Public Health’s Back-to-School Health Fair on Aug. 13 at Brass Community School and the Kenosha County Fair.
“We appreciate the work of our Health Advisory Council and the response we’ve received from the public,” Ferrari Traner said. “Together, we are working to make Kenosha County a healthier community.”
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