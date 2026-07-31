Community Health Improvement Plan to outline Kenosha County’s health priorities for next 5 years

Following up on a community survey conducted last year, work is now underway on a refreshed Community Health Improvement Plan for Kenosha County, Health Officer Ricky Ferrari Traner announced today.

The Kenosha County Thrive initiative is a community-guided effort to assess the health needs of the county, led by Kenosha County Public Health and supported by Aurora Healthcare and Froedtert South.

The updated plan, mandated by the State of Wisconsin, will update the most recent Community Health Improvement Plan, which was completed in 2023.

Unlike previous plans, which were updated every three years, Ferrari Traner said the new plan is intended to be a five-year document to allow stakeholders more time to make greater progress in implementing measures to address the priority areas for improvement.

“Our objective is for it to be a living document that may be changed as needed as community needs and concerns evolve,” Ferrari Traner said. “This plan belongs to the community and will continue to be informed by the feedback we hear from community stakeholders and the public at large.”

The 2023 Thrive plan identified three priority areas for improvement: