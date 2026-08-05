Portion of Highway K to close for resurfacing work
Kenosha County Highway K (60th Street) will be closed between highways 45 (200th Avenue) and BD (256th Avenue) for approximately three weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 10, for a resurfacing project.
Drivers are encouraged to use Highway NN (45th Street/52nd Street) as an east-west alternate.
This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.
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