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Portion of Highway K to close for resurfacing work

Kenosha County Highway K (60th Street) will be closed between highways 45 (200th Avenue) and BD (256th Avenue) for approximately three weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 10, for a resurfacing project.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway NN (45th Street/52nd Street) as an east-west alternate.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.

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Portion of Highway K to close for resurfacing work

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