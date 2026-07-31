MPD Seeking Suspect in Armed Robbery at Northwest Skate Park

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a skate park in Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at approximately 8:22 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at a skate park in the 1500 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspect approached the three adult male victims, held them at gunpoint, and demanded money. Ultimately, no property was taken from the victims, and they sustained no injuries. The suspect fled the scene in a grey Lexus sedan before officers arrived.

The suspect was captured on camera and can be seen in the video and photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26106080

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