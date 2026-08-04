Mentavi Health Expands Coordinated Virtual Care Through Quest Diagnostics Integration in DrChrono
New integration streamlines lab ordering and results review to support faster, more connected mental health care.GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentavi Health, a digital mental health care company offering diagnostic evaluations for ages 6 and up and treatment services for adults (18+), today announced a new integration with Quest Diagnostics through the DrChrono electronic health record (EHR) platform, giving Mentavi clinicians the ability to order laboratory testing and review results within their existing workflow. The addition is designed to support more coordinated, informed care by simplifying an important step in the treatment process and supporting a more connected path from clinical recommendation to completed lab work.
Through the integration, Mentavi clinicians can access Quest’s test menu from within the patient chart, submit lab orders electronically, and review results directly in DrChrono. The streamlined workflow supports more coordinated care across evaluation, treatment planning, and ongoing follow-up, while making it easier for clinicians to incorporate relevant diagnostic information into patient care. For Mentavi, the addition reflects a broader commitment to expanding access without sacrificing the clinical rigor, oversight, and evidence-based decision-making that define its model.
“Coordinated, informed mental health care depends on having the right clinical information at the right time,” said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. “Integrating Quest Diagnostics into our DrChrono workflow helps us remove friction for providers while strengthening the clinically grounded care experience we want for patients. It is another practical step in our effort to make evidence-based mental health care more accessible, coordinated, and informed.”
With approximately 2,000 patient service centers and about 7,700 patient access points nationwide, Quest Diagnostics brings testing closer to where patients live and receive care, where available and subject to applicable state requirements. For Mentavi patients, that reach can simplify access to lab work that may inform evaluation, treatment decisions, and follow-up. For Mentavi, connecting a national laboratory network directly to its EHR is another step in building diagnostic infrastructure that scales with patient and partner demand.
“Mental health care is strongest when clinicians can consider the full clinical picture,” said Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, Chief Medical Officer of Mentavi Health. “Bringing lab ordering and results review into our existing workflow supports more informed clinical decision-making and helps ensure that care is not only accessible, but also thorough, responsible, and grounded in the relevant medical context.”
About Mentavi Health
Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as part of Michigan Celebrates Small Business’s 2022 “50 Companies to Watch” cohort, Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care in most U.S. states, for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation (for ages 6+) is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults against an in-person clinical interview, with results published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers affordable, evidence-based care, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.com.
Danielle Fox
Interdependence Public Relations
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