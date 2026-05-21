Vibrant Health Company Integrates Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation Into Trauma-Specific Mental Health Care Model
Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, compliant online mental health care nationwide. Its clinically validated Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD is the foundation for broader mental health assessment, including anxiety, depression, and related condit
Virtual multidisciplinary practice incorporates structured, clinician-reviewed ADHD assessment to support diagnostic rigor and access in underserved regions
Founded to expand access to trauma-specific mental health care through a virtual model and based in Marquette, Michigan, Vibrant Health Company combines psychotherapy, skills-based support, and multidisciplinary clinical services. As the practice has grown, Dr. Baxendale Ball and her team have increasingly encountered patients whose symptoms may reflect ADHD, trauma-related conditions, or both—making diagnostic clarity and structured evaluation especially important.
Integrating structured assessment into a broader care model
Mentavi’s Diagnostic Evaluation is an asynchronous, structured assessment completed by patients online and interpreted by doctoral-level psychologists. Results are returned to the treating clinician as part of a comprehensive diagnostic workflow. At Vibrant, the evaluation may be used at intake or later in treatment, depending on the patient’s presentation and evolving clinical picture.
“For patients with overlapping symptoms or prior diagnostic uncertainty, it can be difficult to know whether ADHD is present, how much it contributes to day-to-day impairment, and what the right next step should be,” said Dr. Baxendale Ball, founder of Vibrant Health Company. “Mentavi gives us access to a structured, clinician-reviewed evaluation that adds rigor and objectivity while remaining accessible for patients.”
Addressing access barriers in underserved areas
Dr. Baxendale Ball said the need is especially acute in rural Upper Michigan, where psychiatric resources are limited and patients can face long waits for medication management or expensive outside testing. In some cases, patients seeking ADHD assessment may otherwise wait months—or longer—for access to psychiatry or formal neuropsychological evaluation.
By integrating Mentavi’s Diagnostic Evaluation into its workflow, Vibrant can offer appropriate patients a more accessible path to clinician-reviewed ADHD assessment as part of a broader care model. Patients complete the evaluation independently online, and the resulting report can be incorporated into clinical decision-making and planning next steps.
"Access to quality mental health care has always depended too much on geography and circumstance," said Keith Brophy, Chief Executive Officer of Mentavi Health. "Partnerships like this one show that a validated, clinician-reviewed evaluation can be integrated into diverse care models — from large health systems to virtual specialty practices serving rural communities. That scalability is core to what Mentavi was built to do, and it's what we see when we look at where this work is headed."
Published validation and clinical rigor
The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation was evaluated in a real-world, prospective clinical study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry in September 2025. The study compared the asynchronous, psychologist-interpreted Mentavi assessment with a clinician-conducted diagnostic interview reflecting typical standard-of-care practice for diagnosing ADHD in adults.
In that study, the Diagnostic Evaluation demonstrated:
- 80.6% sensitivity
- 94.9% positive predictive value
- 78% agreement compared with clinician-conducted diagnostic interviews in a self-referred adult sample
Patients typically complete the assessment in approximately 60–90 minutes from home, with a psychologist-reviewed report returned to the treating clinician within approximately five days; timelines may vary by state and clinician availability.
Designed to support clinical oversight
“Adult ADHD assessment requires both access and rigor,” said Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, Chief Medical Officer of Mentavi Health. “Our Diagnostic Evaluation was developed as a standardized, asynchronous tool interpreted by doctoral-level psychologists and validated in a prospective, real-world comparison to clinician diagnostic interviews. Practices such as Vibrant Health Company show how structured, clinician-reviewed assessment can support a range of clinical workflows while maintaining appropriate documentation and clinical oversight.”
The Diagnostic Evaluation is designed to complement—not replace—clinician judgment. Treating clinicians retain full diagnostic authority and exercise independent clinical judgment in determining diagnosis, treatment planning, and whether additional testing, referral, or other services are warranted. Evaluation results alone do not determine diagnosis or treatment decisions.
About Vibrant Health Company
Vibrant Health Company is a virtual multidisciplinary mental health practice led by Traci Baxendale Ball, DSW, LCSW, CAADC, focused on trauma-specific care for individuals with complex clinical needs. Through psychotherapy, skills-based support, and integrated clinical services, the practice aims to expand access to high-quality care for patients in Michigan and other underserved communities. For more information, visit vibranthealthcompany.com .
About Mentavi Health
Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as one of Michigan's 2022 cohort "50 Companies to Watch," Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, online mental health care nationwide for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated against a structured, in-person clinical interview, with results peer-reviewed in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers affordable, evidence-based care, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.com.
Danielle Fox
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