Mentavi Health to Present Adult ADHD Diagnostic Evaluation Data at Psych Congress Elevate 2026
Co-authors CMO Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, and VP Michelle Ripper-Lewis, BSN, to co-present Mentavi's peer-reviewed adult ADHD validation poster.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentavi Health, a provider of evidence-based online mental health care for adults (18+), participated in Psych Congress Elevate 2026, hosted by HMP Global and the Psych Congress Network, June 3–6 in Las Vegas. Mentavi Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, and Michelle Ripper-Lewis, BSN, Vice President of Clinical Solutions & Transformation at Mentavi Health, co-presented a scientific poster summarizing data from a clinical study validating Mentavi's online, asynchronous, clinician-reviewed Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD. Both serve as co-authors on the peer-reviewed validation study.
“Being part of this research means seeing firsthand how rigorous evidence translates into safer, more responsible patient pathways. Sharing these findings with the Elevate audience is an opportunity to talk through what evidence-based clinician-reviewed digital assessment looks like in practice," said Michelle Ripper-Lewis, BSN, Vice President of Clinical Solutions & Transformation at Mentavi Health.
The study, titled “Validity of an Online Assessment of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Among a Real-World Sample of Adults Seeking Web-Based Mental Health Care,” reports findings from a prospective, real-world observational study comparing Mentavi’s online Diagnostic Evaluation with a clinical interview conducted by doctorate-level psychologists via video. The study was published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry in September 2025.
The study evaluated 345 adults seeking web-based ADHD assessment. The results demonstrated that:
- 78% of ADHD diagnostic results agreed between the online assessment and clinical interview, with a positive predictive value (PPV) of 94.9%.
- Over 80% of cases of disagreement had ADHD on clinical interview, while the results of the online assessment were inconclusive for ADHD and recommended further assessment.
- The false positive rate for the online assessment was 12%, and 56% for the clinical interview.
To the authors’ knowledge, the study is among the first to validate an online asynchronous ADHD assessment for adults seeking web-based mental health care using a clinical interview as a comparator. The findings suggest that online ADHD assessments can support broader access to mental health services while incorporating clinical guardrails designed to reduce the risk of over-diagnosis in uncertain cases. As noted by the study authors, due to the high prevalence of ADHD in the study sample, these results are not yet generalized to a broader clinical setting. The findings also help characterize the population of adults seeking web-based mental health care and can inform future refinement of online mental health assessment pathways.
"Psych Congress Elevate convenes clinicians who will shape how digital diagnostic tools are used in everyday practice for years to come," Herman said. "We're pleased to share the data from our clinical validation study with this audience and contribute to the discussion of how asynchronous, clinician-reviewed pathways can be evaluated against established clinical approaches."
ADHD affects an estimated 6% of U.S. adults (CDC, 2024), and wait times for specialist evaluation can be lengthy in many parts of the country. At the same time, telehealth has become a common access point. A recent 2024 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Report indicates that 46% of U.S. adults with ADHD have used telehealth for ADHD services at least once. Mentavi’s published findings were designed to address a central question in the field: whether online diagnostic approaches for adult ADHD can be evaluated against established clinical approaches and support broader access to the mental health care system.
Mentavi CEO Keith Brophy commented,
"Psych Congress Elevate brings together the clinicians who will define the next decade of mental health care. Our commitment is to put peer-reviewed evidence at the center of that conversation, so the digital tools shaping practice are evaluated against the same standards as the rest of the field."
About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online
Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as part of Michigan Celebrates Small Business's 2022 “50 Companies to Watch” cohort, Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care in most U.S. states, for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults against an in-person clinical interview, with results published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers affordable, evidence-based care, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.com.
Danielle Fox
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