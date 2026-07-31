Dillon Express To Change Schedule On August 3rd

Beginning August 3, 2026, the Dillon Express will operate Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, a change from its previous Monday–Friday schedule.

Public transportation is funded through a combination of local, state and federal funding. Local funding serves as the required match that allows PDRTA to access additional state and federal transit funding. For the 2026–2027 fiscal year, the overall local funding available to support transit service within Dillon County was below the amount needed to sustain the current level of service, requiring an adjustment to the Dillon Express schedule.

Prior to making this decision, PDRTA held two public hearings in Dillon County to gather community input. Passengers and community members shared how they use the service and identified which potential schedule adjustments would have the least impact on their daily travel. This feedback was considered throughout PDRTA’s decision-making process.

Updated Dillon Express Schedule, effective August 3, 2026:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

PDRTA remains committed to providing reliable transportation services throughout Dillon County while responsibly aligning service levels with available funding.

Passengers with questions about the updated schedule or assistance planning future trips are encouraged to contact PDRTA Dispatch at (843) 665-2227, option 2.