INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS ON THE CAPITAL SALES TAX FOR DILLON COUNTY
INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS
ON THE CAPITAL SALES TAX
FOR DILLON COUNTY
Dillon County will be offering three informational sessions on the proposed Capital Sales Tax
project that will be on the ballot during the November election. This meeting is for information
on the process and to answer questions about the process. Below is a list of the meetings
including location and times:
Town of Lake View
Thursday, July 2, 2026
5:00 p.m.
Lake View Community Center
Town of Latta
Monday, July 6, 2026
5:00
Latta Town Hall
City of Dillon
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
5:00 p.m.
City of Dillon Wellness Center
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