INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS

ON THE CAPITAL SALES TAX

FOR DILLON COUNTY INFORMATIONAL MEETINGSON THE CAPITAL SALES TAXFOR DILLON COUNTY Dillon County will be offering three informational sessions on the proposed Capital Sales Tax

project that will be on the ballot during the November election. This meeting is for information

on the process and to answer questions about the process. Below is a list of the meetings

including location and times: Town of Lake View

Thursday, July 2, 2026

5:00 p.m. Lake View Community Center

Town of Latta

Monday, July 6, 2026

5:00

Latta Town Hall

City of Dillon

Wednesday, July 8, 2026

5:00 p.m. City of Dillon Wellness Center

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