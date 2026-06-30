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INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS ON THE CAPITAL SALES TAX FOR DILLON COUNTY

INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS
ON THE CAPITAL SALES TAX
FOR DILLON COUNTY

Dillon County will be offering three informational sessions on the proposed Capital Sales Tax
project that will be on the ballot during the November election. This meeting is for information
on the process and to answer questions about the process. Below is a list of the meetings
including location and times:

Town of Lake View
Thursday, July 2, 2026
5:00 p.m.

Lake View Community Center
Town of Latta
Monday, July 6, 2026
5:00
Latta Town Hall
City of Dillon
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
5:00 p.m.

City of Dillon Wellness Center

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INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS ON THE CAPITAL SALES TAX FOR DILLON COUNTY

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