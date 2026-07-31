Dillon County Capital Sales Tax Committee Finalizes List Of Projects To Be Placed On Referendum
By Betsy Finklea
The Dillon County Capital Sales Tax Committee discussed and made a list of the projects that they are proposing for the referendum on the penny sales tax in November.
The projects include the following:
Dillon Wastewater Treatment Project: $13,867,731
Mill Pond RV Park: $3,764,500
Latta Fire Station/EMS Base: $2,147,000
Upgrades to the County Buildings: $1.9 million
Hamer Fire Station: $650,000
Fork Fire Station: $650,000
Animal Shelter Addition: $600,000
Latta Industrial Park Water Tower Repair: $550,000
Lake View Recreation Department Lighting: $509,500
Little Rock Stormwater Drainage Project: $375,000
Latta Recreation Facility Upgrades: $350,000
Latimer Gym Roof: $300,000
Latta Splash Pad: $200,000
Lake View Maintenance Equipment: $136,269
The committee chose not to name any alternate projects.
On a motion by Walt Brown and a second by Kevin Roberts, the board voted unanimously on this list.
This now goes back to the Dillon County Council. The county can vote to accept the project list or reject the project list, but they cannot change the list. There are two more readings of the ordinance and a public hearing will be held. If the two readings pass, this will put the measure on the ballot in November for the voters to decide.
Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon County News, LLC
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