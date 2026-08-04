EHS Insight Joins the Workday Partner Program

Workday + EHS Insight Partnership EHS Insight

Integration connects workforce data with enterprise EHS management to improve compliance, reporting accuracy and risk visibility

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS Insight , a provider of enterprise environmental, health and safety (EHS) management software, today announced it has joined the Workday partner program. This partnership connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with EHS Insight’s EHS management software to help organizations manage workforce safety and compliance more effectively.The design approved integration automatically synchronizes employee demographic data, job roles, supervisory organizations and employment status changes from Workday HCM into EHS Insight. This enables joint customers to streamline onboarding, assign safety training based on job function, maintain accurate OSHA logs and strengthen compliance reporting without manual data entry. By helping to ensure that workforce data remains aligned between HR and safety systems, organizations gain improved visibility into leading and lagging safety indicators, reduce administrative burden and enhance audit readiness across locations. Customers including multi-site manufacturers, energy providers and healthcare systems are already leveraging the integration to align HR and safety operations more effectively.As a Workday Partner, EHS Insight extends the value of the Workday platform into operational safety and EHS compliance execution at the facility and field level:- Closes the gap between HR data and safety execution. By automatically syncing employee records, organizational hierarchy, job roles and location data from Workday into EHS Insight, every incident report, safety training record, audit finding and corrective action is tied to verified, current workforce information, with no manual data entry or IT intervention required.- Purpose-built compliance management for high-risk industries. EHS Insight brings a dedicated platform for OSHA recordkeeping, jurisdiction-specific regulatory compliance, behavior-based safety, industrial hygiene and environmental monitoring, capabilities purpose-built for manufacturing, logistics, energy, maritime and construction- Strengthens ESG and sustainability reporting. Facility-level environmental and safety data managed in EHS Insight ties directly to the Workday platform, enabling more accurate, auditable ESG and sustainability reporting that connects operational performance to workforce and business data.- Protects workers through real-time competency and training alignment. Training completions and certification records in EHS Insight sync against Workday job profiles, helping to ensure that compliance gaps are identified and addressed before workers are assigned to high-risk tasks providing a proactive safety layer.“Achieving a Workday design approved integration status reinforces our commitment to helping organizations reduce risk and operate more safely through connected systems,” said Gary McDonald, CEO of EHS Insight. “By integrating directly with Workday HCM, we are giving customers a reliable and automated way to connect workforce data with their safety and compliance programs. Together with Workday, we are delivering a more unified approach to managing people and workplace risk.”Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts and build effective teams.More information on EHS Insight’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.About EHS InsightEHS Insight provides enterprise environmental, health and safety management software designed to help organizations centralize data, automate compliance processes and improve safety performance. The platform supports incident management, audits, inspections, training management, corrective actions and advanced reporting across multi-site operations. Organizations across manufacturing, energy, healthcare and construction rely on EHS Insight to strengthen compliance, reduce risk and drive continuous improvement.

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