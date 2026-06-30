EHS Insight is the First EHS Platform with MCP, Connecting Live Safety Data to Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot

Your EHS data now answers to AI. Insight should not wait on a spreadsheet. Model Context Protocol connected Natively.

Safety and compliance teams can query their EHS program in plain language from the AI assistant they use. No exports, no dashboards, no new tools to learn.

Our customers are already spending their workday in Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot. We stopped asking them to leave that environment every time they had an EHS question. MCP is how we closed that gap.” — Eric Stevens, Chief Technology Officer, EHS Insight

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS Insight , a leading EHS and ESG management platform today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol MCP ) integration. The release makes EHS Insight the first EHS platform to connect live program data to Claude (Anthropic), ChatGPT (OpenAI), and Microsoft Copilot through the open MCP standard.EHS managers, compliance officers, and operations leaders can now ask questions about their EHS program in plain language from the AI assistant they already use, and receive answers drawn from live, permissioned EHS Insight data in real time. Setup takes under one minute and requires no IT involvement.How It WorksMCP is the third layer in EHS Insight's AI architecture. The platform already includes task assistant AI embedded directly in workflows (incident review, CAPA suggestions, permit deconstruction) and analytical AI that helps users search, trend, and report inside the product. The MCP Connector extends that intelligence outward, bringing live EHS data into the AI tools where users are already working."Built-in platform AI features continue to be purpose-built and precise, focused primarily on getting high-quality data into the system. The MCP Connector is what makes that high-quality data available out where information workers are already working," Eric Stevens, Chief Technology Officer, EHS Insight.Users connect EHS Insight as a data source in their AI tool of choice, authenticate with their existing EHS Insight credentials, and begin querying immediately. The AI sees exactly what the user is authorized to see, nothing more.Example queries now answerable in seconds:"Find any incident where the injured person was observed on a work observation within the two weeks before their injury.""Show all corrective actions past due from our Q2 audits and who owns them.""Draft our OSHA 300A summary for this year."Questions like these previously can require a senior EHS analyst, SQL skills, and significant time, but through MCP, the AI through the MCP Connector plans and executes the query and returns the answer inside the tool the user was already in.An Open StandardCompeting EHS platforms are building proprietary in-app copilots: vendor-built tools, vendor-defined questions, and vendor-controlled costs. While the EHS Insight AI features will remain a focal point to give users the tools they need, we wanted to offer another option for our users.MCP is an open standard supported by Anthropic, OpenAI, and Microsoft. By implementing the protocol rather than a single vendor's API, EHS Insight ensures customers are not locked into any one AI provider. As AI capabilities advance, customers benefit automatically, with no upgrade cycle required.Enterprise-Grade Security and GovernanceEvery MCP session runs on the authenticated user's EHS Insight credentials and enforces existing role-based permissions. All queries are audit-logged. Use of this feature does not require a new AI subprocessor; customers' existing enterprise agreements with Anthropic, OpenAI, or Microsoft govern data handling within those sessions."MCP is a governed, secure way of connecting EHS Insight data into an AI tool employees are already using," said Stevens. "It replaces a far riskier alternative: employees exporting data to Excel and uploading it to ChatGPT with no governance or audit trail."AvailabilityThe EHS Insight MCP Connector is available now. The initial release supports read access: querying data, running reports, and surfacing insights. Write capabilities, including conversational record creation and AI-assisted incident intake, are planned for a future release.Existing customers can enable the Connector through their account team. Prospective customers can request a demonstration at ehsinsight.com.

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