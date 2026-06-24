EHS Insight and MindCloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver EHS and ESG Integrations Seamlessly

EHS Insight Adds MindCloud to Its Partner Program for AI-Powered, White-Glove Integration Across HRIS, ERP, Insurance, and Operational Systems

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS Insight , a modern, EHS and ESG platform that helps organizations manage compliance, reduce incidents, and build stronger safety and sustainability cultures, today announced a strategic partnership with MindCloud, a leader in seamless software integrations. As part of the partnership, MindCloud has joined the EHS Insight Partner Program, expanding the ecosystem available to EHS Insight customers with access to MindCloud's growing library of integrations and white-glove integration services.The partnership addresses one of the most persistent challenges in EHS and ESG management: the gap between a powerful platform and the surrounding systems, HRIS, ERP, insurance, learning management, and field operations tools, that safety and sustainability teams rely on every day. Together, EHS Insight and MindCloud are closing that gap, turning EHS Insight into a true closed-loop solution where compliance, operations, and reporting work as one connected system from day one.The partnership is already delivering results. MindCloud has completed integrations for EHS Insight customers including Equix, Lee County, and the City of Houston, one of the largest municipalities in the United States, connecting EHS Insight with insurance platforms and other critical systems to streamline reporting, compliance, and operational visibility at scale.“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for customers to realize the full value of EHS Insight. Partnering with MindCloud expands our ability to connect EHS Insight with the business systems organizations already rely on, reducing complexity, streamlining workflows, and helping customers operate more efficiently. We're excited to bring this added capability to our customers through the EHS Insight Partner Program”, John Nichols, Executive Vice President, EHS InsightMindCloud’s CEO Jamie Royce echoed the shared vision: “Our white-glove approach to integration allows EHS Insight customers to focus on protecting their people and the planet, without having to worry about whether their systems are talking to each other. EHS Insight is a modern, forward-thinking platform, and we’re proud to help its customers get even more value out of it.”What EHS Insight Customers Can Now Do with MindCloudEHS Insight customers depend on a wide array of tools, from HR and payroll systems to ERP, CRM, insurance platforms, learning management, document control, and field operations. The MindCloud partnership connects those systems to EHS Insight directly, so safety, compliance, and sustainability data moves between them in real time. Redundant data entry and manual workarounds give way to automated workflows that span incident management, training, audits, and reporting, and teams gain unified visibility into safety performance, compliance posture, and ESG metrics across the systems they already use.About EHS InsightEHS Insight is a modern, AI-powered EHS and ESG platform that helps safety and sustainability teams manage compliance, reduce incidents, and build stronger cultures. Designed to be simple, flexible, and powerful, EHS Insight gives organizations everything they need to run safer, more sustainable operations, all in one place. For more information, visit: ehsinsight.com.About MindCloudMindCloud brings order into chaos through seamless software integrations. By focusing on true understanding and human collaboration, MindCloud empowers businesses to break down silos and make their technology work for them, not the other way around. For more information, visit: MindCloud.co.

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