Confirmed Inattentiveness Insufficient to Support Peremptory

The California Supreme Court held yesterday, in the first opinion to address the statutory scheme governing peremptory challenges as of 2021, that the law requires a party, in asserting certain enumerated behaviors on the part of a potential juror as the reason for excluding the person, to explain why the conduct matters in the case to be tried in order to defeat a presumption of bias. even if the highlighted actions are confirmed by the judge.

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