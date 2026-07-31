AI transparency rule from Bay Area lawmakers kicks in Saturday

After several years of delays, legislation from two Bay Area lawmakers that is being called a landmark artificial intelligence transparency law by academics and advocates is set to go into effect Aug. 1. First passed in 2024, the law will require AI-generated content like images and videos to contain easily accessible embedded details about its origin and history that will help users to identify content that is AI-generated, along with providing users a free AI detection tool.

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