Arizona, California and Nevada would share cuts under federal proposal to manage the Colorado River

Arizona, California and Nevada would share cuts under federal proposal to manage the Colorado RiverKaren.Datangel Fri, 07/31/2026 - 09:52 NewsLink Arizona, California and Nevada would take less water from the Colorado River under a proposal announced Friday by the federal government to stave off crisis in the beleaguered waterway.

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