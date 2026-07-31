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Traffic Alert: Hickory Point Road Closure

Traffic Alert: Hickory Point Road Closure Wednesday, August 5

Hickory Point Road will be closed Wednesday, August 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while County Roads Division crews replace a failed crossroad pipe in the roadway. In the event of a weather delay, the alternate date will be Thursday, August 6.

Residents and motorists are welcome to contact the Road's Division with any questions or concerns at 410-632-2244.

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Traffic Alert: Hickory Point Road Closure

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