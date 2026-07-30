Open Burning Ban Lifted

Snow Hill, MD – Due to improving drought conditions and recent rainfall across Worcester County and the Lower Eastern Shore, the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office in coordination with the Worcester County Department of Environmental Programs has lifted the countywide Open Burning Ban, effective immediately.

The decision follows continued improvements in drought conditions reported by the U.S. Drought Monitor and consultation with state and local environmental officials. Recent thunderstorms have significantly improved soil moisture and reduced wildfire risk throughout much of the county. While groundwater levels and streamflows continue to recover, current conditions no longer warrant the temporary restrictions that were put in place.

Although the burn ban has been lifted, residents are reminded that conditions can still change rapidly, particularly during periods of hot, dry, or windy weather. Anyone conducting open burning is urged to do so responsibly and in accordance with Worcester County's Open Burning Regulations.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office encourages residents to take the following precautions when conducting any outdoor burning:

Never leave a fire unattended.

Avoid burning on windy days or when weather conditions could cause embers to spread.

Keep a water source, hose, or fire extinguisher readily available.

Burn only approved natural vegetation and materials permitted by county regulations.

Ensure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area.

Residents are also reminded that smoke from outdoor burning can impact neighboring properties and roadways. Burn responsibly to help reduce air pollution and prevent unnecessary fire department responses.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office will continue to monitor weather conditions and wildfire activity. If conditions deteriorate, additional restrictions may become necessary.

For questions regarding open burning regulations or to determine whether burning is permitted, contact the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office at 410-632-5666 or visit the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office website for additional information.