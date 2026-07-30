Worcester County Enacts Moratorium on Data Centers and Cable Landing Stations While New Regulations Are Developed

Snow Hill, MD – On July 21, 2026, the Worcester County Commissioners placed a temporary moratorium on the submittal and issuance of permits for data centers and cable landing stations. The moratorium is valid for 12 months or until rescinded by the commissioners.

The moratorium was established by Resolution No. 26-18 to provide county staff with the time necessary to develop comprehensive zoning regulations governing the construction, location, and operation of these emerging land uses. The resolution also places a temporary hold on all Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) proceedings related to these facilities.

"We want to get this right," Commissioner President Ted Elder said. "Rather than reacting to future proposals, we're taking the time to evaluate the impacts of data centers and cable landing stations and develop thoughtful regulations that protect Worcester County while providing clear standards for future development."

The moratorium applies to both pending and future applications while the County completes its review. As a result of the moratorium, no appeals or special exception requests involving data centers or cable landing stations are currently scheduled before the BZA. Applications previously submitted for BZA consideration have been placed on hold until the moratorium is lifted.

The legislation will be presented for public consideration at a future date once the review and drafting process is complete. The County encourages residents to follow upcoming County Commissioner meeting agendas for future discussions regarding proposed legislation governing data centers and cable landing stations.

For more information, contact Worcester County Development Review and Permitting at (410) 632-1200.