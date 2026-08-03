Lobby & Beyond Launches to Simplify Commercial FF&E & Mattress Procurement

Lobby & Beyond

Lobby & Beyond launches to simplify commercial FF&E and mattress procurement with one accountable partner for sourcing, logistics, installation, and more.

JACKSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lobby & Beyond today announced its launch with a mission to simplify one of the commercial furnishing industry's biggest challenges: coordinating multiple vendors, suppliers, installers, and timelines across complex furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E) and commercial mattress procurement projects. By providing a single, accountable partner, the company streamlines execution and delivers greater visibility from planning through final installation.The company's approach is already delivering results. Earlier this year, Lobby & Beyond successfully managed the delivery and installation of more than 600 commercial mattresses across multiple hospitality properties, completing the project on schedule while providing clients with one point of accountability. The project demonstrates the company's ability to execute efficiently at scale.As a full-service B2B FF&E and commercial bedding partner, Lobby & Beyond serves hospitality, multifamily, workforce housing, student housing, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, senior living communities, data centers, and other commercial and institutional environments throughout North America. The company provides furniture, fixtures, décor, window treatments, commercial mattresses, bedding, sourcing, procurement, logistics, white-glove delivery, installation, and project management through one integrated solution.The launch comes as organizations seek more dependable procurement partners amid evolving supply chains, increased renovation activity, and continued investment in commercial properties. Lobby & Beyond was built to help clients reduce complexity while improving efficiency, communication, and accountability throughout every project.Four Decades of Hospitality & Procurement LeadershipFounder Dan Thigpen brings more than four decades of leadership experience across hospitality, logistics, commercial operations, sales, and procurement. Throughout his career, Thigpen has built high-performing sales organizations, represented leading manufacturers, developed long-standing industry partnerships, and held executive leadership positions, including more than a decade with Sleepy's, where he helped scale one of the nation's largest specialty mattress retailers. He is also the founder of Sales Matters Consultancy.At the core of the company's offering are premium commercial mattresses and bedding solutions supported by comprehensive FF&E services. Whether replacing mattresses across an existing portfolio, furnishing a new hotel, outfitting workforce housing, refreshing corporate accommodations, or executing a nationwide rollout, Lobby & Beyond delivers customized solutions designed to keep projects on schedule, on budget, and aligned with each client's operational goals.Built on an extensive network of trusted manufacturing partners, Lobby & Beyond combines factory-direct purchasing power with concierge-level service and dependable nationwide execution. The company also prioritizes furniture, mattresses, and furnishings manufactured in the United States, subject to project specifications and client requirements, supporting exceptional craftsmanship, dependable quality, shorter lead times, and a more resilient supply chain."Over the years, we watched owners, operators, and procurement teams spend too much time managing vendors instead of managing their business," said Dan Thigpen, Founder of Lobby & Beyond. "We launched Lobby & Beyond to provide a simpler, more accountable approach by giving clients one experienced partner responsible for every phase of the project. As renovation activity continues across multiple industries, we believe organizations are looking for a better way to execute large-scale furnishing projects. Our job is to make this simple: you tell us what you need, and we handle the rest."What Sets Lobby & Beyond Apart- Integrated FF&E and Commercial Bedding Solutions managed through one experienced team.- Factory-Direct Purchasing Power backed by an extensive network of trusted manufacturing partners.- U.S.-Made Products, subject to project specifications and client requirements.- White-Glove Delivery and Professional Installation.- Removal, Environmentally Responsible Disposal, Site Restoration, and Final Project Turnover.- Experience Across Hospitality, Multifamily, Workforce Housing, Student Housing, Corporate Offices, Healthcare, Senior Living Communities, Data Centers, and Other Commercial Environments.- Transparent Communication and Hands-On Project Management from planning through project completion.Organizations planning renovations, mattress replacement programs, or complete FF&E projects are invited to learn more by visiting www.lobbyandbeyond.com to discuss upcoming projects.About Lobby & BeyondLobby & Beyond is a full-service B2B FF&E procurement, commercial mattress and bedding partner delivering integrated sourcing, procurement, logistics, white-glove installation, and project management for large-scale commercial furnishing projects across North America. Backed by experienced leadership, factory-direct purchasing power, and a trusted manufacturing network, the company provides one accountable partner from planning through final installation, helping organizations simplify procurement while delivering projects efficiently, professionally, and at scale.Media ContactLeena NunezVP MarketingLeena@lobbyandbeyond.com917-226-7336Sales ContactLobby & Beyond Sales TeamSales@lobbyandbeyond.com

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