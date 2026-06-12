Nova Construction & Remodeling Opens New Showroom in Columbia, Missouri

Nova Construction & Remodeling

This expansion marks a milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence and provide enhanced services to homeowners and businesses in the region.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nova Construction & Remodeling is proud to announce the grand opening of its new showroom, located at 725 S Scott Blvd, Suite 103, Columbia, MO This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence and provide enhanced services to homeowners and businesses throughout the region.The new showroom offers clients a hands-on experience to explore materials, finishes, and design possibilities while working directly with the Nova team. Designed to inspire and streamline the planning process, the space reflects the company’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and client collaboration.“Opening this showroom allows us to better serve our clients by giving them a space where ideas can come to life,” said JD Rich, from Nova Construction & Remodeling. “We’ve always believed in a simple approach, listen, plan, build, and deliver, and this new location strengthens our ability to do just that.”Nova Construction & Remodeling provides full-service construction solutions, including residential remodeling, commercial construction, masonry and concrete services, and new construction projects. From single-family renovations to large-scale developments, the company is known for delivering high-quality results with precision and care.At the core of Nova’s work are its guiding values:Quality – Every detail matters, with no corners cutIntegrity – Transparency and accountability in every projectInnovation – Utilizing modern materials and techniques to exceed industry standardsWith a strong reputation for reliability and craftsmanship, Nova Construction & Remodeling continues to be a trusted partner for clients seeking to transform their spaces.The showroom is now open to the public. Clients are encouraged to visit, explore design options, and schedule consultations for upcoming projects.Nova Construction & Remodeling is a full-service construction company based in Columbia, Missouri. Specializing in both residential and commercial projects, the company combines expert craftsmanship with innovative design to deliver results that are built to last. From concept to completion, Nova is dedicated to turning client visions into reality through collaboration, precision, and care.Contact:Nova Construction & Remodeling725 S Scott Blvd, Suite 103Columbia, MO 65203Phone: (573) 219-7326Email: contact@trustnovabuilders.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.