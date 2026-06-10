KAV Health Group Expands Recovery Support Services with New Izzy's House Recovery Homes in Lima, Ohio

LIMA, OH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New recovery residences provide safe, supportive housing for men, women, and couples pursuing lasting recovery through accountability and community KAV Health Group is proud to announce the expansion of Izzy's House , its recovery housing program, with the opening of new sober living homes in Lima, Ohio. The new residences will provide safe, structured, and recovery-focused housing for men, women, and couples seeking a supportive environment to build lasting recovery.As a leading provider of addiction treatment and recovery support services, KAV Health Group recognizes that long-term recovery requires more than treatment alone. Through Izzy's House, residents are provided with a stable living environment, peer support, accountability, and access to resources that help them successfully transition into independent, healthy, and fulfilling lives."Recovery is about more than abstinence. It's about creating a life that people are excited to live," said Joseph Sullivan, Practice Manager at KAV Health Group. "The expansion of Izzy's House into Lima allows us to provide more individuals and couples with the structure, accountability, and community support necessary for long-term success. We are proud to bring these recovery homes to the Lima community and help more people build a strong foundation for lifelong recovery."Located at 1125 South Main Street in Lima, Ohio, the new Izzy's House recovery homes are designed to foster personal growth, responsibility, and connection. Residents live alongside others who share similar recovery goals, creating an environment built on mutual support, encouragement, and accountability as they work toward lasting recovery.Features of the new recovery homes include:• Safe, comfortable, and fully furnished living accommodations• Housing opportunities for men, women, and couples in recovery• Structured accountability and peer support systems• A recovery-centered community focused on healthy living• Access to employment, educational, and community resources• Supportive programming designed to promote long-term sobriety and personal growthResearch consistently demonstrates that stable housing and strong social support networks are among the most important factors in sustaining recovery from substance use disorders. Through Izzy's House, KAV Health Group is helping address a critical need for recovery housing by creating environments where individuals can develop healthy routines, rebuild relationships, and strengthen their commitment to sobriety.The expansion into Lima represents another important step in KAV Health Group's mission to increase access to recovery support services throughout Ohio. By combining treatment services with high-quality recovery housing through Izzy's House, the organization continues to provide individuals and families with the tools, resources, and support needed to achieve lasting recovery.Individuals interested in learning more about recovery housing opportunities through Izzy's House, or professionals interested in making referrals, are encouraged to contact KAV Health Group for additional information regarding admissions and availability.About KAV Health GroupKAV Health Group is a leading provider of addiction treatment and recovery support services dedicated to helping individuals achieve and maintain lasting recovery. Through a comprehensive continuum of care that includes outpatient treatment, recovery support services, and recovery housing, KAV Health Group empowers individuals to overcome substance use disorders and build healthy, productive, and meaningful lives.About Izzy's HouseIzzy's House is the recovery housing division of KAV Health Group, providing safe, structured, and supportive sober living environments for individuals and couples in recovery. Built on the principles of accountability, community, and personal growth, Izzy's House helps residents establish the stability and support necessary for long-term recovery success.Media ContactKAV Health GroupPhone: (937) 518-5627Email: GetHelp@KAVHealthGroup.comWebsite: https://www.kavrecovery.com

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