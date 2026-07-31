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Routine inspection scheduled next week on Expressway Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to conduct a routine inspection of the Expressway Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan on August 4-5.

Single-lane closures are expected from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Reduced speeds and a 16-foot width restriction will be in place. Minimal delays are expected.

Motorists are advised to slow down through the work zone and stay alert for crews and equipment.

For the latest road and weather conditions, call 511 or view the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

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Routine inspection scheduled next week on Expressway Bridge

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