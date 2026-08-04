2027 North Dakota Transportation Conference Extends Call For Presentations

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has extended the deadline for presentation proposals for the 2027 North Dakota Transportation Conference. Speakers now have until Friday, Aug. 14, to submit proposals for the conference, which is scheduled for March 9-10 at the Bismarck Event Center.

The conference team is seeking engaging presentations that explore a variety of transportation topics, highlighting innovative ideas, practical solutions and emerging trends.

“Bringing together more than 1,000 attendees each year, this conference reflects the strong partnerships that help keep North Dakota moving,” said Dawn Phelps, NDDOT conference lead. “From transportation agencies and tribal governments to contractors, consultants, researchers and industry leaders, this event provides a space to connect and learn while working toward our shared goal of strengthening North Dakota’s transportation system.”

Successful presentations may include one or more of the following topics, though proposals on any transportation-related subject are encouraged:

Safety

Construction innovations from start to finish

Environmental considerations in planning, permitting, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act or wetlands

Agency and community partnerships

Community planning

Public involvement and engagement

Contracting

Project planning

Project design

Logistics

Workforce readiness

Research

Materials

Geotechnical engineering

Surveying

Workforce development

Interested speakers are encouraged to submit proposals by Friday, Aug. 14. Presentations should provide valuable insights, encourage meaningful discussion and offer practical takeaways for conference attendees.

For submission guidelines and additional information, visit the conference website at www.dot.nd.gov/ndtranspoconference.