Routine inspection scheduled next week on Grant Marsh Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to conduct a routine inspection of the Grant Marsh Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan on August 10-19.

Single-lane closures are expected from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each workday. Reduced speeds and minimal delays are expected.

Motorists are advised to slow down through the work zone and stay alert for crews and equipment.

For the latest road and weather conditions, call 511 or view the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

