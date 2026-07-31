Charge Rigs Launches Custom Builds Program: Fully Custom DC EV Charging Systems Engineered and Manufactured in Florida

Custom Mobile Charger Buildout Custom Mobile Charger Buildout Custom Mobile Charger Buildout

Charge Rigs expands to engineer one-of-a-kind DC charging systems — stationary, mobile, hybrid, and vehicle-integrated — built to customer exact spec

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORLANDO, FL — Charge Rigs, the American manufacturer of mobile and stationary DC fast charging systems, today announced the launch of its Custom Builds program : a full design-build service that engineers and manufactures completely custom EV charging systems to each customer's exact specification.While most of the industry sells off-the-shelf chargers and asks customers to adapt, Charge Rigs starts with the customer's vehicles, site, and power reality — then designs the system around them. The Custom Builds program covers four categories: stationary fixed-site charging, mobile trailer- and skid-mounted systems, hybrid systems that combine battery storage with generator or grid power, and vehicle-mounted systems integrated directly into trucks and vans.Every build is handled by one team, start to finish, at the company's Apopka, Florida manufacturing facility — engineering and design, fabrication, welding, power electronics, testing and validation, and delivery with ongoing support. Because Charge Rigs is a manufacturer, not a reseller, customers work directly with the design engineers who build their system.Custom systems draw on the company's proven platforms — the FLEXX, OMEGA, and DYNAMO charger families — as building blocks, then tailor everything else: high-power DC fast charging, integrated battery capacity sized to the duty cycle, CCS and NACS connector mixes with cable management designed for the customer's vehicles, weather-rated enclosures, trailers, skids, and full vehicle integration. Remote monitoring, access control, and payment are handled through the company's Asynio software platform, and Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant configurations are available for federally funded projects.The program is aimed at fleet operators, contractors, dealerships, event and entertainment companies, municipalities, and any organization whose charging problem doesn't fit a catalog product — sites with limited grid capacity, operations that move, or vehicles that need power wherever the work is.Custom Builds inquiries begin with a conversation with a Charge Rigs design engineer, who scopes the project and delivers a complete engineered proposal. To start a project, visit chargerigs.com/hardware/custom-builds or call (321) 396-0367.Charge Rigs designs and manufactures American-made EV charging systems at its facility in Apopka, Florida, including the FLEXX, OMEGA, and DYNAMO charger lines, the Asynio charging management platform, and KwiqEV Charging as a Service . From mobile fast charging to permanent installations, Charge Rigs builds charging that works where and how its customers do.

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