KwiqEV Launches the Most Cost-Effective Charging-as-a-Service Model for Fleets — Powered by Parent Company Charge Rigs

KwiqEV - Fleet CAAS KwiqEV deployed at isolated school bus depot. Off Grid EV Charging - CAAS

KwiqEV Launches the Most Cost-Effective Charging-as-a-Service (CAAS) Model for Fleets — Powered by Parent Company Charge Rigs

When your parent company is Charge Rigs you don't use someone else's gear and that's exactly why we can beat the competition on price while delivering more capability, proven that time and time again.” — Rob Seiger, KwiqEV Project management supervisor

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KwiqEV , America's Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform for fleets, has locked-in its second large fleet of 200+ vehicles with what has been called the most cost-effective fleet-charging model on the market — a fully managed, pay-per-kWh service that undercuts competing offerings by building on DC fast charging hardware manufactured by its parent company, Charge Rigs. No other DC Fast charger outperforms the Charge Rigs Omega DC Fast Charger in rugged fleet environments. The Omega DC Charger paired with Asynio Charger network plaform and the Adaptiv PDM creates unparalleled field performance.Because KwiqEV sources its equipment directly from Charge Rigs rather than using third-party hardware, the company removes the markups, middlemen, and supply-chain costs baked into rival CaaS pricing. That vertical integration with Charge Rigs is passed straight through to fleets as a lower per-kWh rate — with zero upfront cost and nothing to buy, permit, or install.Charge anywhere — no grid, no utility power, no waitingKwiqEV's model is purpose-built for the reality fleets face today: the grid can't keep up. Utility upgrades routinely take 18 to 36 months and carry six- and seven-figure price tags. KwiqEV eliminates that bottleneck entirely. Every deployment runs on DC fast chargers that need no grid connection and no utility power, bridged exclusively by ultra-low-emission natural gas — never diesel. Fleets get high-power charging at the depot on day one, with no trenching, no electrical permitting, and no construction.Trailered or untrailered — built to fit the siteKwiqEV offers both trailered and untrailered configurations, giving fleets a deployment that matches their operations rather than forcing them to adapt. The trailered (Mobile) option is a fully self-contained, relocatable charging system that can be positioned, repositioned, or redeployed as routes and sites change. The untrailered (Temporary) option is a fixed-footprint depot deployment for fleets that need dedicated, on-site power without a permanent grid build.The only solution with the Adaptiv PDMAt the core of every KwiqEV deployment is the Adaptiv system with its Power Distribution Module (PDM) — the only platform of its kind on the market. The Adaptiv PDM delivers intelligent load management that dynamically allocates power across every connected vehicle for maximum throughput; integrated generator control, where KwiqEV's always-on battery (BESS) and load center keep generators idle until a charge request begins, then spool them up only as needed so chargers stay live 24/7 on far less fuel; auto-refuel monitoring that tracks generator fuel and refuels before it ever runs low; and scalable power up to 1.5 MW, enough to charge the largest fleets — from last-mile vans to Class 8 trucks — without ever touching the grid.Paired with Charge Rigs-built DC fast chargers, the Adaptiv PDM gives fleets utility-scale charging performance as a temporary, fully managed service.Start with the Free Fleet Analyzer To make it simple for operators to see exactly what their depot needs, KwiqEV offers a Free Fleet Analyzer — a no-cost, no-obligation planning tool that turns real fleet data into a concrete charging blueprint. Fleet managers enter the basics of their operation: the number and type of vehicles, daily mileage and duty cycles, dwell windows when vehicles sit idle, and the timing of their routes. In return, the Free Fleet Analyzer models the energy the fleet actually consumes and the charging power required to keep every vehicle ready — sizing the DC fast charging, the Adaptiv PDM load management profile, and the on-site power needed to support it, all the way up to 1.5 MW.Because KwiqEV's deployments run off-grid, the Free Fleet Analyzer lets operators plan their entire electrification strategy without ever calling the utility, waiting on an interconnection study, or commissioning an engineering survey. It shows how a trailered or untrailered Adaptiv system would map to their site, how generator control and the always-on battery keep chargers live around the clock, and how the fleet can scale capacity as it adds vehicles — all before a single piece of equipment arrives.The Free Fleet Analyzer reflects the same philosophy behind KwiqEV's entire model: remove the cost, complexity, and delay that have kept fleets waiting. With Charge Rigs building the hardware and KwiqEV operating it as a service, fleets get a clear, data-driven path to electrification in minutes instead of months.A model fleets can say yes toKwiqEV funds, deploys, operates, and maintains everything. Fleets pay only for the energy they dispense — no capital expense, no infrastructure ownership, no maintenance burden. The result is a charging solution that's faster to stand up, cheaper to run, and more flexible than anything competitors — or the grid — can offer.

Charge Rigs / KwiqEV Off Grid Chargeing with large fleet (100+ vehicles)

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