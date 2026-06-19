KwiqEV Launches DC Fast Charging-as-a-Service for Fleets Stuck Waiting on the Grid

Off Grid EV Charging - CAAS

With its Adaptiv system, KwiqEV funds, deploys, and operates fleet-grade DC fast charging in days — no grid power required, and fleets pay only per kWh disensed

Fleets shouldn't have to choose between going electric and waiting years for the grid. We bring the charging to them — funded, deployed in days, and billed only for the energy they use.” — Paul Boes, Founder, Charge Rigs

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KwiqEV, America's Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform for commercial fleets, today announced the nationwide availability of its fleet charging service built on the Adaptiv system — a model that lets fleets go electric even where the power grid can't keep up or just isn't available.Fleet operators everywhere hit the same wall. Ordering electric vehicles takes weeks, but securing the grid power to charge them can take 18 to 36 months of utility upgrades, permitting, trenching, and electrical work. KwiqEV, operated by Charge Rigs, removes that wall entirely. The company funds, deploys, operates, and maintains complete DC fast-charging infrastructure at a fleet's own depot as a temporary service — with zero upfront cost. Fleets pay only for the energy they actually dispense, billed per kilowatt-hour."Stop waiting on the grid" is the idea behind everything KwiqEV does. Where a depot has no grid power, or not enough, KwiqEV bridges the gap with ultra-low-emission natural gas — never diesel — so trucks and vans can start charging in roughly a week instead of years from now.At the center of the service is Adaptiv, a modular charging system offered in two temporary modes — mobile and on-site — designed to scale with a fleet's needs and move when those needs change. A single site can deliver up to 1.5 megawatts of power across as many as eight DC fast chargers, enough to electrify real-world duty cycles from day one.Adaptiv is engineered to run continuously while using as little fuel as possible. An always-on battery energy storage system (BESS) and load center keep chargers live 24/7; on-site generators stay idle until a charge request draws down the battery, then spool up only to recharge it. The system also monitors its own fuel level and arranges refueling before it runs low — so charging keeps going without a fleet manager ever thinking about it.The economics are built for fleet budgets. By pairing on-site charging with KwiqEV's pay-per-kWh model, fleets can cut per-mile energy costs by up to 62% compared with internal-combustion vehicles — while avoiding the capital expense, construction, and multi-year timelines of permanent grid infrastructure.What makes the service possible is KwiqEV's vertical integration across three layers most providers have to stitch together: purpose-built charging hardware, intelligent monitoring-and-control software that powers real-time visibility into every charger and session, and nationwide wholesale natural-gas fuel contracts. Owning all three lets KwiqEV deploy faster, operate more reliably, and stand behind a single accountable service rather than a patchwork of vendors.Through an online portal, fleet customers get live status on every charger and connector, energy usage by site, and transparent billing tied directly to the kilowatt-hours they consume — no surprises, no stranded assets.KwiqEV's charging-as-a-service is available now to fleet operators across the United States. Fleets can request a no-obligation analysis of their depots and duty cycles to see how quickly they could be charging — and what they'd save.About KwiqEVKwiqEV is America's Charging-as-a-Service platform for commercial fleets. KwiqEV funds, deploys, operates, and maintains fleet-grade DC fast charging as a temporary service — with zero upfront cost and pay-per-kWh pricing — so fleets can electrify in days instead of waiting years on the grid. Learn more at kwiqev.com.

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