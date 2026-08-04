CONTROLTEK Wins 2026 Sustainability Award for EcoLOK4™ CONTROLTEK

EcoLOK4 recognized as Sustainability Product of the Year (Physical) by the Business Intelligence Group

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTROLTEK , a trusted leader in security packaging and cash handling solutions, today announced that its EcoLOK4™ deposit bag has been named Sustainability Product of the Year (Physical) in the 2026 Sustainability Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group The award recognizes organizations and products delivering measurable environmental impact through innovation and accountability. CONTROLTEK was recognized for EcoLOK4™, the industry's first third-party verified tamper-evident deposit bag manufactured with 90% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, demonstrating that sustainability and security can go hand in hand.Designed for financial institutions, retailers, and cash logistics providers, EcoLOK4 delivers the same trusted tamper-evident performance customers rely on while helping organizations reduce their environmental footprint. By replacing virgin plastic with verified recycled content, EcoLOK4 enables customers to advance their sustainability initiatives without compromising the security, durability, or reliability required for cash handling operations."We are honored to receive this recognition for EcoLOK4 and our commitment to developing solutions that create meaningful environmental impact," said Tom Meehan, CI, CEO of CONTROLTEK. "For 50 years, we've partnered with customers to solve complex operational challenges. Today, those challenges increasingly include sustainability. EcoLOK4 is a reflection of our commitment to helping organizations reduce environmental impact while delivering the trusted security and performance they've always expected from CONTROLTEK.""Sustainability used to mean a pledge. Now it means a number," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "CONTROLTEK stood out because its work reflects where the field is headed: measurable outcomes, not aspirational statements. This recognition highlights an organization that is not just talking about sustainability, but proving it with results."EcoLOK4 is independently verified by GreenCircle Certified to contain 90% post-consumer recycled content, giving customers confidence that their sustainability efforts are supported by credible, third-party validation. As organizations continue to prioritize ESG initiatives, EcoLOK4 provides a practical way to reduce environmental impact while maintaining the high-performance security expected from CONTROLTEK's tamper-evident packaging solutions.This award reflects CONTROLTEK's ongoing commitment to advancing sustainable innovation and delivering solutions that help customers protect assets, strengthen chain of custody, and achieve their environmental goals.To learn more about the 2026 Sustainability Awards, visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/sustainability-awards About CONTROLTEKFor 50 years, CONTROLTEK has been a trusted leader in security packaging and cash handling solutions. The company designs and manufactures tamper-evident deposit bags, shipping mailers, currency packaging, security seals, and cash handling supplies that help financial institutions, retailers, cash logistics providers, and government agencies protect assets, strengthen chain of custody, and improve operational efficiency. Through a commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, CONTROLTEK delivers solutions that protect what matters most.For more information, visit www.controltekusa.com About the Sustainability AwardsThe Sustainability Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leading the way in environmental and social responsibility. The program evaluates achievement across a wide range of industries and geographies, celebrating initiatives that turn sustainability commitments into measurable, verified outcomes. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those proving that sustainability and business performance can advance together.About Business Intelligence GroupBusiness Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Business award programs include the BIG Innovation Awards, AI Excellence Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Sustainability Awards, SAMMY Awards for Sales and Marketing, Best Places to Work Awards, Herizon Awards, We Love Tech Awards, NAA Top Employers Award, and BIG Awards for Business.Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit, including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.For more information about BIG award programs, nomination deadlines, and judging criteria, visit bintelligence.com.

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