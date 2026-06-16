CONTROLTEK Wins LPRC Product Protection Summit Award for Advancements in EAS with SAM2CAM™ CONTROLTEK

Announced live at NRF PROTECT 2026, CONTROLTEK won the Advancements in EAS category at the 2026 LPRC Product Protection Summit for its SAM2CAM™ system.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announced live at NRF PROTECT 2026, CONTROLTEK , a leading provider of asset protection and retail security solutions, has been named the winner in the Advancements in EAS category at the 2026 Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) Product Protection Summit for its innovative SAM2CAM™ system.Developed in response to retailer feedback, SAM2CAM integrates a covert camera directly into an EAS pedestal, providing clear visual evidence at the point of exit. By linking alarm events to eye-level facial imagery, the system helps retailers improve suspect identification, accelerate investigations, and strengthen case development without requiring additional hardware at store entrances and exits."Retailers told us they didn't need more cameras. They needed better evidence," said Tom Meehan, CFI , CEO of CONTROLTEK. "SAM2CAM was born from a simple question we heard repeatedly from our retail partners: 'How do we get a better face shot?' By embedding a camera directly into the EAS pedestal, we transformed a traditional alarm into a powerful investigative tool. We're honored that the LPRC recognized the impact this technology is having on retailers today."Unlike traditional EAS systems that provide an alarm without visual context, SAM2CAM captures a clear facial image at the moment of exit and links that image directly to the event. This allows asset protection teams to quickly locate evidence, reduce time spent reviewing video footage, and build stronger cases.The system was developed using CONTROLTEK's Design Thinking approach, which focuses on understanding customer challenges, rapidly prototyping solutions, and refining technologies through real-world testing. The concept originated from conversations with retail partners seeking a more effective way to identify suspects and support investigations.Feedback from retailers continues to shape the evolution of the technology. This customer-driven approach led to the development of SAMDCAM™, a door-mounted version designed to support additional store layouts and environments. The same philosophy of combining multiple technologies into a single intelligent storefront solution also helped drive the development of SmartPost Z™, CONTROLTEK's next-generation platform that integrates EAS, RFID, AI-powered video analytics, people counting, and item-level intelligence to provide retailers with greater visibility and actionable insights.SAM2CAM has also been independently evaluated by the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC). Research conducted by the LPRC validated SAM2CAM's ability to transform traditional EAS events into actionable investigative intelligence. By embedding a covert camera directly into the EAS pedestal, the system helps retailers capture critical evidence at the moment of exit while preserving the store environment and avoiding the need for additional camera infrastructure.Today, SAM2CAM is deployed by leading retailers across North America, helping asset protection teams improve suspect identification, accelerate investigations, and strengthen case documentation. Retail partners have reported faster event review, reduced time locating evidence, and stronger support for investigations."This award reflects what can happen when retailers and solution providers work together to solve real challenges," added Meehan. "At CONTROLTEK, innovation starts with listening to our customers and building solutions that deliver meaningful results."To learn more about SAM2CAM and CONTROLTEK's portfolio of connected retail security solutions, visit www.controltekusa.com About CONTROLTEKCONTROLTEK is a global leader in asset protection, RFID, inventory visibility, and tamper-evident security solutions. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, CONTROLTEK helps retailers, financial institutions, and organizations protect assets, improve visibility, and address evolving operational challenges through technology, expertise, and customer-focused service.

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