CONTROLTEK Promotes Kim Scott to Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy

CONTROLTEK is pleased to announce the promotion of Kim Scott to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President of Strategy.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTROLTEK , a global leader in asset protection, intelligent inventory solutions, and tamper-evident packaging, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kim Scott to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President of Strategy.In her expanded role, Scott will continue to lead the company's global marketing organization while taking on broader responsibility for corporate strategy, innovation, strategic partnerships, and long-term growth initiatives. She will work closely with the executive leadership team to strengthen CONTROLTEK's market position, accelerate innovation, and support the company's continued expansion across retail, financial institutions, and enterprise markets.Since joining CONTROLTEK, Scott has played an instrumental role in elevating the company's brand, strengthening its market presence, and driving strategic initiatives that have supported significant business growth. Under her leadership, the marketing organization has expanded thought leadership programs, enhanced product marketing, increased brand visibility, and launched integrated go-to-market strategies that have positioned CONTROLTEK as an industry leader in RFID, loss prevention, and cash management solutions."Kim has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to our customers and our company," said Tom Meehan, CFI , CEO of CONTROLTEK. "Her ability to connect strategy with execution has helped transform our marketing organization into a true growth engine for the business. This promotion reflects the tremendous impact she has had on CONTROLTEK and the confidence we have in her leadership as we continue to build for the future."As Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy, Scott will oversee brand strategy, marketing, communications, product marketing, demand generation, customer experience, strategic planning, innovation initiatives, and corporate partnerships. She will also continue to lead cross-functional efforts that align business objectives with market opportunities and emerging technologies."I am honored to take on this new role and grateful for the opportunity to continue helping shape CONTROLTEK's future," said Kim Scott. "Our success has always been driven by an incredible team, a culture of innovation, and an unwavering commitment to solving our customers' biggest challenges. I'm excited to continue building on that foundation as we enter our next chapter of growth."Prior to joining CONTROLTEK, Scott led successful teams and transformative programs at the American Heart Association and served on the Global Marketing and Events team at The Walt Disney Company, where she coordinated some of the company's largest global press events. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from California State University, Fullerton.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.