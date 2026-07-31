Low Cost Spay & Neuter Program Now Available for Caldwell County Residents

Caldwell County Animal Care and Enforcement, in partnership with the ASPCA Spay and Neuter Clinic, now offers low-cost spay and neuter for pets belonging to Caldwell County residents.

“This program helps reduce pet overpopulation and promotes healthier, safer animals throughout Caldwell County,” said Animal Care and Enforcement Director Richard Gilliland.

All cats and dogs, regardless of breed or size, can be spayed or neutered for $45, and each surgery includes a free rabies vaccine. Pet owners may choose to add one of the following services for $10:

Parvo/Distemper Vaccine (Dogs)

Bordetella Vaccine (Dogs)

FVRCP Vaccine (Cats)

Microchip

Pets must be at least three months old, weigh three pounds or more, and belong to a Caldwell County resident.

The program also includes the Community Cat Package for feral or outdoor cats. Through this service, feral or outdoor cats will receive spay or neuter, rabies vaccine, FVRCP vaccine, ivermectin, and a mandatory ear tip for identification.

For more information about the program, please contact Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement at 828-572-4535.