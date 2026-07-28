Commissioners Assume Control of the Social Services and Health Boards

At Monday night’s meeting, the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners voted to assume control over the Board of Social Services and the Board of Health, placing both boards in advisory roles.

By adopting the resolution, the Board of Commissioners assumed control over the following duties and responsibilities formerly assigned to the Department of Social Services Board:

Selecting the county director of social servicesin accordance withstate merit system rules;

Advising local authorities on policies to improve social conditions;

Consulting with the DSS Director andassistingin planning and presenting budgets;

Carrying outadditionalresponsibilities assigned by the General Assembly, DHHS, or the Social Services Commission.

Similarly, the commissioners assume these responsibilities previously conducted by the Board of Health, which include:

Protecting and promoting public health and adopting rules necessary for that purpose;

Appointing the local health director; and

Directing the health director in administration of health programs.

The current boards now serve in an advisory role, maintaining their current membership and membership requirements.

In more than 30 counties across the state, Boards of Commissioners serve as governing bodies for departments of social services and health. Neighboring counties operating under this model include Alexander, Burke, Watauga, and Wilkes.