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Rabies Case Confirmed in Caldwell County

On July 30th, the North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement that a fox submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus. The fox was found on Park Loop at a residence in Rhodhiss. This is the second confirmed rabies case in the county this year.

People can protect themselves and their pets from rabies by taking a few simple precautions:

  • Make sure all your companion animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.
  • Supervise your pets to prevent exposure.
  • If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal wear gloves to protect yourself from the infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.
  • Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.
  • Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.

If there are any questions concerning rabies and/or receiving a rabies vaccination, please contact Animal Care Enforcement at 180 Government Way, Lenoir, NC 28645 or call 828-572-4535. If there is an emergency situation outside the normal working hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, please notify the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.

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Rabies Case Confirmed in Caldwell County

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