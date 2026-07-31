Annual Household Hazardous Waste Day
Saturday, August 22, 2026, is the Annual Household Hazardous Waste Day for Boyle County Residents. This includes things like household chemicals, paint, paint thinner, pesticides, herbicides, household batteries, propane tanks, aerosols, antifreeze, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, fire extinguishers, mercury Items, pool chemicals, solvents and e-cigarettes & vapes.
The event kicks off at 8:00 AM, Saturday morning, at the New Boyle County Recycling located at 225 N. Stewarts Lane, Danville, KY 40422 and will last until 1:30 PM Saturday afternoon.
No tires will be taken at this event.
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