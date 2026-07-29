Mark your calendar for one of Boyle County’s most anticipated summer events. Balloons Over the Bluegrass returns to the Danville-Boyle County Airport on Sunday, August 9, from 4-9 PM for an evening filled with family fun, great food, live entertainment, and, weather permitting, the breathtaking sight of colorful hot air balloons filling the Kentucky sky.

Admission is free, parking is easy, and all are welcome. Gather your friends and family and join us for an unforgettable celebration at the Danville-Boyle County Airport!