County Judge's Office will be Closed Until 1:30 PM, Tuesday, August 4, 2026
The Boyle County Judge Executive's office will be closed Tuesday, August 4, 2026, until 1:30 PM so our employees can attend training. This is only the Judge Executives Office in Room 111. All other offices and all courts will be open as usual.
If you have county business to tend to in the Judge Executive's office, please come by after 1:30 PM. Thank you!
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