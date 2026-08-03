Carl's Place Launches Interactive Golf Simulator Builder Tool with $20,000 Golf Simulator Giveaway

New 3D tool lets golfers design a dream simulator for a chance to win it.

MILTON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl’s Place, a leader in custom indoor golf simulators celebrating 20 years in business, has launched a new 3D Build Your Own Golf Simulator tool that gives golfers an interactive way to confidently design a customized setup tailored to an individual's space, needs and game. To kickoff the launch, Carl's Place is giving away a custom indoor golf simulator valued at up to $20,000.To enter the $20,000 golf simulator giveaway:- Visit www.carlofet.com/win - Use the Build Your Own Golf Simulator tool to design a golf simulator that fits a room.- After completing your custom build, select “Share” in the Build Summary and copy the custom build link.- Paste the link in the entry form and tell Carl’s Place about the space, a story and what having a golf simulator would mean to win.To see the step-by-step entry process, please watch this video . Entries will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 31. Entrants will be asked to submit a thoughtfully designed golf simulator build tailored to an available space and share why a golf simulator would make a meaningful impact. The strongest entries will feature a suitable residential installation location, a readiness to move forward with installation and willingness to participate in photography and/or video content during installation to help inspire fellow golfers.The new Build Your Own Golf Simulator tool from Carl's Place removes all of the guesswork from designing a custom home golf simulator. After entering the room dimensions, users are guided through every step of the customization process, from selecting an enclosure to determining the ideal projector placement. As each decision is made, an interactive 3D visualizer updates in realtime to show exactly how each design choice will look and fit. Pricing updates as the user goes, and once customization is complete, the tool provides a 3D visualization of the finished simulator and a comprehensive summary of the build.The finished package can be added to the shopping cart for a seamless and confident checkout experience. If questions remain, customers can get advice from a Carl’s Place designer.Carl's Place specializes in down-to-the-inch custom DIY golf simulators, and the new Build Your Own Golf Simulator tool brings that same level of precision to the online buying experience. Designed to simplify what can feel like an overwhelming process, the tool helps golfers confidently navigate every decision while ensuring all components work together seamlessly within their available space."Building a home golf simulator should be exciting, not overwhelming," said Carl Markestad, Founder and CEO of Carl's Place. "The new Build Your Own Simulator tool is not only incredibly accurate, it's fun and easy to use. We built it to help golfers design a setup they know will fit their space, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate the launch than by helping one golfer bring that dream simulator to life."To design your dream golf simulator and enter for a chance to win a custom setup valued at up to $20,000, visit www.carlofet.com ###About Carl's PlaceCarl's Place is a Milton, Wisconsin, based manufacturer of golf simulator enclosures, impact screens, hitting mats and accessories. Celebrating 20 years, Carl’s Place has built a reputation as the leading expert in custom golf simulators. Its Build Your Own Golf Simulator tool is widely regarded as the best custom configuration tool in the industry and helps golfers design their ideal golf simulator room. Follow Carl’s Place on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

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