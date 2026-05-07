ForgeLine Launches Performance Fieldwear

ForgeLine Performance Fieldwear™

Purpose-built gear for people who live and work in demanding environments

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForgeLine Fieldwear ™, the team behind Operational Fieldwear trusted by U.S. Special Operations Forces, is launching its first ForgeLine Performance Fieldwear ™ collection—rugged, versatile apparel evolved from the same design philosophy used to build gear for no-fail environments.Created for people who treat clothing as equipment, not decoration, ForgeLine Performance Fieldwear™ is built for demanding work and life outside controlled environments. The Spring 2026 launch centers on the new Utility Series: jackets and pants made with ForgeLine’s performance ultra dry-waxed cotton, a PFAS-free fabric platform designed to deliver durability, weather resistance, mobility, and everyday versatility. This first line also includes a lightweight, packable storm shell and a merino baselayer tee.Designed and refined by the same team behind ForgeLine Operational Fieldwear™, the new collection applies hard-earned lessons from high-consequence product development to a broader range of users—from ranch and field work to long days outdoors where conditions, terrain, and weather are never fully in your control.“This next chapter is not about leaving our roots behind,” said ForgeLine Owner Eric Neuron. “It is about applying what we have learned building gear for no-fail environments to life beyond the uniform. Our Operational Fieldwear serves the operator. Our Performance Fieldwear is built for people who need honest, capable gear for demanding days. Two lines, one mission: We make the gear. You make it matter.”At the core of the Utility Series is ForgeLine’s performance ultra dry-waxed cotton, a modern PFAS-free material that builds on the proven toughness and character of traditional waxed cotton while improving wearability, versatility, and function through updated fabric and garment construction.To help drive product innovation and enhancement for future lines, ForgeLine will utilize its proprietary, app-based product testing platform called Responsive Advancement™. This structured feedback loop between in-field users and the product development team streamlines the design process to meet the demands of real people performing in real conditions.For more information about the ForgeLine Performance Fieldwear line, please visit www.forgelinefieldwear.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.