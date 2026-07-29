Free Rein Coffee Accelerates Growth with Nationwide Walmart Expansion and Launch of its New Protein Coffee Collection

Core Coffee, Protein Coffee Pods and RTD Protein Cold Brew Earn National Distribution

SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Rein Coffee , an American coffee company co-founded by actor and entrepreneur Cole Hauser, announces its largest retail expansion to date, bringing its core coffee portfolio and new Protein Coffee Collection to Walmart stores and Walmart.com . The expansion includes near chainwide Walmart distribution for the brand's flagship core coffee line, alongside the debut of Free Rein Protein Coffee Pods and Free Rein Ready To Drink Cold Brew Coffee with Protein.The news builds on Free Rein's rapid ascent as one of the fastest-growing coffee brands in the United States, and reflects a broader shift as consumers increasingly seek out purpose-built beverages. As that demand grows, Free Rein’s expanding retail footprint allows the brand to bring its mission to more Americans than ever. Prior to this expansion, Free Rein ranked among the Top 5 fastest-growing coffee brands with more than $1 million in sales in both dollar and unit growth while posting the highest unit velocity per store among its competitive set.*The expansion marks the next chapter in Free Rein's growth, broadening distribution of the brand's core coffee lineup while evolving into a broader coffee platform built around convenience, performance and quality.“We started Free Rein to fuel America's backbone with the best cup of coffee we could make — the ranchers, tradespeople, veterans, military, first responders, nurses and teachers who keep this country running,” said Cole Hauser, Co-Founder of Free Rein Coffee. “Our new protein collection is a way to make that same cup work even harder.”The Protein Coffee Collection extends Free Rein's premium coffee portfolio into the fast-growing functional coffee category with two convenient formats designed to fit seamlessly into consumers' daily routines:Protein Coffee Pods: A K-Cup compatible coffee pod that delivers 10 grams of protein in each cup without any mixing or extra steps. The protein pods come in four flavors: Medium Roast, Straight Vanilla, Straight Caramel and Texas Pecan.RTD Protein Coffee: A single serve can of smooth Cold Brew coffee with 20 grams of protein and just 8 grams of real cane sugar per serving. The RTD comes in four flavors: Sweet Cream, Straight Vanilla, Straight Chocolate and Texas Pecan.Since its founding, Free Rein has celebrated the values of grit, responsibility and honest work, focusing on serving hardworking, everyday Americans. The Protein Coffee Collection represents a natural extension of that mission, pairing premium coffee with functional nutrition to fuel busy mornings, demanding jobs and active lifestyles.For more information, please visit freereincoffee.com *Total U.S. MULO, 12 Weeks Through 6/14/26.About Free Rein CoffeeCo-founded by actor and entrepreneur Cole Hauser and friends Karl Pfluger, Paul Anderson and Aron Marquez, Free Rein Coffee crafts premium coffees inspired by the American West and built for people who believe the best days start before sunrise. From premium coffees to innovative functional offerings, Free Rein exists to fuel hardworking Americans while giving back to those who serve our country and communities.

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