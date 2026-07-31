Otoha Audio Player Adds Artwork, Synced Lyrics, and Offline Playback for AI-Generated Songs

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Songs exported from AI music tools arrive as files named after a random identifier, with lyrics. The iOS app plays them without a connection.

足立区, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otoha, the iOS and macOS audio player from ChainBow Co., Ltd., is built for music held as files rather than in a streaming catalog, including the part of it that listeners now write themselves.

AI music tools have made composing something an amateur does on a weekday evening, and the output leaves those tools in poor condition. A finished song downloads as a file named after a random identifier, with no artwork, and with lyrics that carry no timing and sit in a browser tab rather than in the file. No streaming service holds it.

Otoha treats such a file as a work. It is imported through the system share sheet, Files, iCloud, or AirDrop, and its title, artist, album, and artwork can be filled in, so several hundred songs stay organized rather than sorted by identifier.

Lyrics are given a timeline in one of three ways: an LRC or SRT file exported from the composing tool and imported through the lyrics manager; a subtitle file kept beside the audio under the same name in one iCloud folder, which is detected on import; or transcription, which produces timed lines from the audio itself where no lyric file exists. Lines then scroll in sync, including on the lock screen, and any line can be corrected by hand once and retained.

Once imported, the song is on the device. It plays with its lyrics on a flight, in a car, and anywhere without coverage, and playback issues no network requests.

The same library holds CD rips, purchased downloads from independent artists and labels, live recordings, and regional releases that never reached a catalog. Otoha plays MP3, M4A, M4B, AAC, WAV, ALAC, FLAC, and AIFF, including lossless formats, with no conversion step. Imports reference files in place rather than copying them, so a large library is not duplicated in device storage, and removing a track from a playlist does not delete the source file.

For music in an unfamiliar language, subtitle translation can display a second line alongside the original, an AI explanation can address an idiom, and a selected line can be rendered as a lyric card for sharing.

"Writing a song used to need a studio and now it needs an evening, so the question is where all that music goes afterwards," said LONG LI, CEO of ChainBow Co., Ltd. "A player for the AI era owes a track someone generated last night what it owes a record: a name, a cover, lyrics that keep time, and a place to live that nobody can withdraw."

Local playback contains no advertising. Playlists, synced lyrics, transcription, and speed control are included at no charge, with a set number of playlists in the free allowance. Additional playlists, further themes, advanced audio controls, and cloud AI features are sold as optional in-app purchases.

Ownership and commercial rights in an AI-generated song depend on the composing service's terms, the plan it was made under, and local rules. Otoha plays and manages files a listener imports; it generates no music and asserts no rights in the results. It supplies no music catalog of its own and does not play DRM-protected downloads from Apple Music, Spotify, or Audible.

The AI music library guide is published at https://otoha.co/en/guides/ai-music-library/. The personal music library guide is published at https://otoha.co/en/guides/own-music-library/. The App Store listing is at https://apps.apple.com/app/id6756565155.

About ChainBow Co., Ltd.

ChainBow Co., Ltd. is a software development company based in Tokyo, Japan. ChainBow builds domain-specific AI systems that transform expert knowledge into interactive decision tools. Otoha is its AI-assisted player for music and language listening on iOS and macOS.

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