Otoha Audio Player Adds Cross-Region Podcast Discovery and Streaming Playback to Its RSS Subscriptions

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Listeners subscribe by feed URL, from RSS.com and Apple Podcasts, which the application selects independently of the store the device is registered to.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otoha, the iOS and macOS audio player from ChainBow Co., Ltd., subscribes to podcasts through RSS, and applies to those episodes the same subtitle and repetition controls the application provides for imported audio.

Subscriptions follow the original podcasting model. A listener adds a feed by its URL, and Otoha reads the episode list directly from the publisher. No intermediary directory determines which shows are available, and no recommendation layer is inserted between publisher and listener.

A show that a listener has not yet located can be found from inside the application. Otoha opens RSS.com and Apple Podcasts as browsing pages, and offers ten Apple Podcasts country storefronts — the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, Germany, France, Spain, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia — selected from a menu. The application's language setting decides which storefront opens first and restricts none of the others. A listener in Japan can browse the United States storefront, and a listener in China can browse the French one.

Region is a place to look rather than a boundary: what a listener subscribes to is the show's own feed, not a store entry. From a show page, Otoha resolves the public RSS address the publisher registered and subscribes to that address directly, without passing a country to the store. Where a show publishes no public feed, no subscribe control is shown, rather than one that fails when it is used.

Episodes are not retrieved in bulk. Playback starts while an episode is still arriving, and the same request fills a local cache; once the file is complete, later playback uses the device copy and issues no further network requests. Unplayed audio does not accumulate for a listener subscribed to several daily programs, and cached episodes are removed as the cache reaches its limit. An episode list retrieves more of a show's back catalogue on request, and unheard episodes are marked.

Long-form programs play from 0.5x to 3x with the original pitch preserved. A sentence loop or an A-B loop repeats a passage. Playback resumes at the position where it stopped.

Podcast episodes are not transcribed automatically. For a foreign-language program distributed without a transcript, a listener can turn transcription on for that episode; captions are produced while the episode streams and are completed against the full file once it has been cached. An AI explanation can address an unfamiliar phrase.

"Language podcasts are the most abundant listening material a learner will ever have, and among the hardest to study, because the text is not there," said LONG LI, CEO of ChainBow Co., Ltd. "We made subtitles something a listener switches on for one episode, because most listening does not need them."

Podcasts are held in the same library as imported files, so a course recording and a subscribed program can share a playlist and the same controls.

Otoha operates no podcast directory and does not host, sell, or supply podcast content. Publishers control their own feeds and the media referenced by them, including whether episodes remain available. Listeners subscribe to feeds they select.

Core playback, RSS subscriptions, and transcription contain no advertising and require no account. Cloud AI explanations and subtitle translation are sold as an optional subscription.

Material on RSS podcast listening is published at https://otoha.co/en/use-cases/podcast-speed/. Material on importing audio files is published at https://otoha.co/en/guides/listening-files/. The App Store listing is at https://apps.apple.com/app/id6756565155.

About ChainBow Co., Ltd.

ChainBow Co., Ltd. is a software development company based in Tokyo, Japan. ChainBow builds domain-specific AI systems that transform expert knowledge into interactive decision tools. Otoha is its AI-assisted player for music and language listening on iOS and macOS.

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